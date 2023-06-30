The Global Bluetooth Speaker Market is forecasted to grow by USD 9014.54 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.98% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bluetooth Speaker Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02501417/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the bluetooth speaker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart speakers, the growing penetration of smart homes, and the popularity of wireless streaming of audio content.



The bluetooth speaker market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Portable

• Fixed



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing popularity of voice commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the bluetooth speaker market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of cloud-hosted music streaming services and focus on ai-ready speakers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the bluetooth speaker market covers the following areas:

• Bluetooth speaker market sizing

• Bluetooth speaker market forecast

• Bluetooth speaker market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bluetooth speaker market vendors that include Altec Lansing Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Best IT World India Pvt. Ltd., Bose Corp., Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kunhar Peripherals Pvt Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Onkyo Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., SoundBot, Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd., and inMusic Brands Inc.. Also, the bluetooth speaker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

