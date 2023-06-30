The Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,428.29 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02105835/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive refinish coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased focus on r&d and innovative methods to reduce the cycle time, support services leading to efficient use of coatings, and economic stability associated with increasing disposable income.



The automotive refinish coatings market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Solvent-based coatings

• Water-based coatings

• Others



By Application

• Passenger cars

• Light commercial vehicles

• Heavy commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of UV-curable coating as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive refinish coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of self-cleaning and self-healing coatings and the rise in demand for polyurethane-based refinish coatings will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive refinish coatings market covers the following areas:

• Automotive refinish coatings market sizing

• Automotive refinish coatings market forecast

• Automotive refinish coatings market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive refinish coatings market vendors that include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Alps Coating Sdn Bhd, Angel Coating Pvt. Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, BERNARDO ECENARRO S.A., Carl Schlenk AG, Covestro AG, General Paint Co., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KAPCI Coatings Systems LLC, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NOROO Paint and Coatings Co. Ltd., NOVOL Sp zoo, PPG Industries Inc., S.Coat Co. Ltd., Tara Paints and Chemicals, The Sherwin Williams Co., and TOA Paint Thailand Public Co. Ltd.. Also, the automotive refinish coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

