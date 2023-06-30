The Global Green Data Center Market is forecasted to grow by USD 146.95 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.63% during the forecast period

New York, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Data Center Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0655231/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the green data center market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in electricity consumption and cost, the need for energy-efficient infrastructure, and data center standards for operating green facilities.



The green data center market is segmented as below:

By Component

• IT Infrastructure

• Power Solutions

• General construction

• Cooling solutions

• Monitoring and management



By End-user

• BFSI

• Energy

• IT and telecom

• Healthcare and others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased use of DCIM and automation as one of the prime reasons driving the green data center market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing water consumption by data centers and operation of data centers in tropical climates will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the green data center market covers the following areas:

• Green data center market sizing

• Green data center market forecast

• Green data center market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading green data center market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Modine Manufacturing Co., Panduit Corp., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunbird Inc., Vertiv Holdings Co., and STULZ GmbH. Also, the green data center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

