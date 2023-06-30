REGN Shareholder News: Johnson Fistel Encourages Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Regeneron" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: REGN), any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On June 27, 2023, the company received a response letter from the FDA which declined the approval of its application for an 8mg dose of aflibercept, marketed in the U.S. as Eylea. The company stated that the denial was due to an ongoing review of third-party filer findings.

Following this news, Regeneron’s stock dropped 8.7% on June 27, 2023.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.