National Safety Apparel Inc. (NSA) Acquires Rauckman Utility Products (RUP) to Expand into the Growing Electrical Utility Products Market

Cleveland, OH, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland, OH: National Safety Apparel (NSA), a leading manufacturer of protective clothing, announced today it acquired Belleville, Illinois based Rauckman Utility Products (RUP). This acquisition strengthens NSA’s commitment to expand into the electrical products market.

Rauckman Utility Products was started in 1999 by Shirley and Jim Rauckman. They have developed innovative products for the electric utility industry to increase operator safety and system reliability. Together, NSA and RUP will build on this legacy by focusing on innovation and expanding the product portfolio to bring new solutions to the utility market. RUP will continue to operate at its product development and manufacturing facilities in Belleville, Illinois.

“We are very excited to have Rauckman Utility Products join NSA,” said National Safety Apparel, Inc. CEO Chuck Grossman. “RUP has strong leadership, an outstanding team, a very unique product line and an excellent reputation in the utility market.”

“NSA is an excellent culture fit for RUP, and they share our customer-focused approach to doing business,” said Shirley Rauckman. “NSA is also committed to American manufacturing, and they have the resources to invest for growth. This will create a great opportunity for the RUP team members and our accomplished independent sales representatives to enjoy continuous growth for many years to come,” Jim Rauckman added.

Jim Rauckman will join NSA’s Executive Leadership Team where he will serve as President of NSA’s newly formed Electric Utility Division.

About National Safety Apparel

National Safety Apparel (NSA), established in 1935, is a market leader in flame-resistant (FR) clothing, electrical PPE, industrial safety, military apparel, and thermal PPE. The vast majority of NSA’s DRIFIRE®, Enespro®, and Wild Things® brands are made in the USA, reflecting a commitment to quality that distribution partners and end users have trusted for decades. For more information, connect with us at www.ThinkNSA.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Rauckman Utility Products

Rauckman Utility Products produces a broad line of products for utility companies including Avian Wildlife Protection, Meterepuller®, ZAPshield®, BugWrench®, Hotline Tools and Tagging Devices. Today, Rauckman Utility Products are sold to electric utilities throughout the world where the company has worked hard to build a strong reputation for providing innovative product solutions and personal service.