Atlantic American Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results for 2022, First Quarter Results for 2023

ATLANTA, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq: AAME) announced today that the Company has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”) and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-Q”).



As previously announced, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-K and Form 10-Q within the prescribed time periods because the Company required additional time to finalize its actuarial valuation procedures and related financial statement balances within the Company’s life and health segment, Bankers Fidelity. The need for additional time resulted from a change in the systems used to perform the actuarial valuations. Effective today, the Company is up-to-date on its filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

The Company reported net income for the three month period ended December 31, 2022 of $1.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $1.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share for the comparable period in 2021. The decrease in net income during the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a $4.4 million decrease in realized gains, partially offset by a $2.5 million decrease in insurance benefits and losses incurred within the Company’s life and health operations. The decrease in net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to a $9.5 million decrease in unrealized gains on equity securities coupled with a $4.9 million decrease in realized gains, partially offset by an $11.0 million decrease in benefits and losses incurred within the Company’s life and health operations. As a percentage of premium, losses incurred within the Medicare supplement line of business decreased for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of improved rate adequacy.

Operating income (Non-GAAP, as defined below) increased to $3.5 million in the three month period ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $2.6 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported operating income of $9.6 million compared to operating loss of $1.5 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase in operating income for the three and twelve month periods was primarily due to a decrease in insurance benefits and losses in the Company’s life and health operations, as mentioned above, predominantly within the Medicare supplement line of business.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

The Company reported net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.08 per common share, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.13 per common share, in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in net income for the first quarter of 2023 is primarily the result of a $4.6 million decrease in unrealized gains on equity securities due to fluctuations in market values.

Operating income decreased to $0.6 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2023 compared to $1.6 million in the three month period ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to unfavorable loss experience in the property and casualty operations due to an increase in the frequency and severity of claims within the automobile liability line of business.

Commenting on the results, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are absolutely delighted to finally release our fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2023 results. It is unfortunate that the process of converting our valuation systems resulted in delays in filing our financial reports, but we are very pleased to report that this was one of our best years ever with $9.6 million in operating income for the Company during 2022. Each of our life, health, and property and casualty segments is performing quite well and we look forward to the balance of 2023 with optimism.”



Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company and Atlantic Capital Life Assurance Company.

Note regarding non-GAAP financial measure: Atlantic American Corporation presents its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the Company may present, in its public statements, press releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP financial measures such as operating income (loss). We define operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding: (i) income tax expense (benefit); (ii) realized investment gains, net; and (iii) unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net. Management believes operating income (loss) is a useful metric for investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others because it isolates the “core” operating results of the Company before considering certain items that are either beyond the control of management (such as income tax expense (benefit), which is subject to timing, regulatory and rate changes depending on the timing of the associated revenues and expenses) or are not expected to regularly impact the Company’s operating results (such as any realized and unrealized investment gains (losses), which are not a part of the Company’s primary operations and are, to a limited extent, subject to discretion in terms of timing of realization). The financial data attached includes a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company’s definition of operating income (loss) may differ from similarly titled financial measures used by others. This non-GAAP financial measure should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Note regarding Private Securities Litigation Reform Act: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks, including the Company’s ability to remediate the identified material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting and those other risks and uncertainties detailed in statements and reports that Atlantic American Corporation files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information contact: J. Ross Franklin Hilton H. Howell, Jr. Chief Financial Officer Chairman, President & CEO Atlantic American Corporation Atlantic American Corporation 404-266-5580 404-266-5505

Atlantic American Corporation

Financial Data

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Insurance premiums Life and health $ 28,391 $ 29,216 $ 115,164 $ 116,234 Property and casualty 16,523 17,685 70,276 67,982 Insurance premiums, net 44,914 46,901 185,440 184,216 Net investment income 2,422 2,012 9,932 8,528 Realized investment gains, net 1 4,383 30 4,903 Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net (2,106 ) (3,564 ) (7,562 ) 1,894 Other income - - 11 13 Total revenue 45,231 49,732 187,851 199,554 Insurance benefits and losses incurred Life and health 18,278 20,798 76,281 87,261 Property and casualty 10,626 10,876 47,175 44,433 Commissions and underwriting expenses 10,819 10,826 46,713 47,496 Interest expense 661 347 1,952 1,387 Other expense 3,483 3,497 13,634 13,675 Total benefits and expenses 43,867 46,344 185,755 194,252 Income before income taxes 1,364 3,388 2,096 5,302 Income tax expense 318 723 571 1,021 Net income $ 1,046 $ 2,665 $ 1,525 $ 4,281 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.05 $ 0.13 $ 0.06 $ 0.19 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.19 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measure Net income $ 1,046 $ 2,665 $ 1,525 $ 4,281 Income tax expense 318 723 571 1,021 Realized investment gains, net (1 ) (4,383 ) (30 ) (4,903 ) Unrealized (gains) losses on equity securities, net 2,106 3,564 7,562 (1,894 ) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 3,469 $ 2,569 $ 9,628 $ (1,495 ) December 31, December 31, Selected balance sheet data 2022 2021 Total cash and investments $ 257,575 $ 308,195 Insurance subsidiaries 251,378 302,302 Parent and other 6,197 5,893 Total assets 367,064 402,286 Insurance reserves and policyholder funds 202,651 201,797 Debt 35,747 33,738 Total shareholders' equity 102,193 141,286 Book value per common share 4.74 6.66 Statutory capital and surplus Life and health 36,672 38,625 Property and casualty 53,023 52,724

Atlantic American Corporation

Financial Data