A USA Team’s Persistent Journey to the Olympics of Model Rocketry

Austin, TX, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Competing in an international competition as big as FAI’s World Championships for Space Models is no small task. Having been described as the “Olympics of Model Rocketry”, one can imagine the amount of work and dedication it takes to compete in such an environment. This persistence is something that the U.S. Junior National Team knows all too well. From the effort put into the recruiting process to the countless hours of practice with mentors, this team demonstrates the epitome of hard work. Not having the usual background of other competitive teams, they are also unique. In the past, U.S. competitive teams primarily consisted of members who were the children of senior members and past competitors. This 2023 team has differed from that trend. Mimicking the demographics of the United States, this team truly is a melting pot with students from all over the country and six of the members are first-generation Americans. The team has grown close and continues to work together in a fashion that goes far beyond cultural bounds.

Estes Industries is a proud sponsor of the US National Team and the entire event. “We are proud to support education initiatives for students nationwide,” says Nicole Bayeur, Director of Communications at Estes, “This competition takes model rocketry to a new level and opens doors for students who would otherwise not have these opportunities.” The team’s dedication to learning and becoming the best they can be is evident when you look at what they’ve overcome. While other teams grow up immersed in competition rocketry, of the 30 members of the US Junior Team, only two have flown competition model rockets prior to this year’s event. Although this could be a disadvantage, it has allowed the team to be a blank canvas, absorbing any information they can and using that knowledge to transform themselves into true competitors. With the help of their mentors, the team members have spent over a year developing and honing their skills to launch competition rockets. Team mentor and Estes Board Member, John Langford states, “There are very few opportunities like this that provide hands on, engineering experiences at such a competitive level, it has been an honor to support the growth of these young individuals.” These countless hours are just one testament to the drive that this team possesses.

Despite their competitive spirit, the team has not lost sight of what is truly important, and that is the comradery they’ve developed amongst each other as well as having fun. This experience has been one that many of the members will not soon forget. In fact, 15 members have already agreed to return to the team next year and have done their own recruiting, agreeing to bring their friends so that they too can share in the lifelong memories that the U.S. Junior National Team has helped to create. The possibilities are endless for what this experience will provide for these students in their schooling and future careers.

You can find the U.S. Junior National Team and other countries competing at the 2023 FAI World Championships for Space Models for Juniors and Seniors. Located this year in the metropolitan area of Austin, Texas, this year’s competition will mark the first time in 31 years that the United States will be the host country for the event. Teams from over 30 countries around the world will compete in numerous contest events. You can find live results from the competition at https://www.nar.org/site/wsmc-2023//.