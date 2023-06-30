Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for July 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for July 2023. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the July regulated natural

gas rate is decreasing from the June rate of $2.452 per GJ to $2.273 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for July supplies of approximately $1.845 per GJ

as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.429 per GJ

for June and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for July based on an average 2 GJ of consumption

would be approximately $75 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the July regulated natural

gas rate is decreasing from the June rate of $2.452 per GJ to $2.273 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for July supplies of approximately $1.845 per GJ

as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.429 per GJ

for June and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for July based on an average 2 GJ of consumption

would be approximately $62 in the South.