Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for July 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for July 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for July is approximately 51% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $58.94 or 20% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.









Rate Class











Market Cost of Electricity

(cents/kWh)



Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh) Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Residential 24.071 2.507 26.578 Commercial 23.969 2.554 26.523 Industrial 23.076 2.749 25.825 Farm (Includes REA) 23.907 3.719 27.626 Irrigation 22.672 0.004 22.676 Oil & Gas 22.911 2.547 25.458 Lighting 13.479 2.806 16.285

Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta

government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.