Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $1.4 Million For the Three Months March 31, 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $1.4 million, or $30.44 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $0.7 million, or $15.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Book value per weighted share at March 31, 2023 was $798.21, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $850.78 at March 31, 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $0.5 million from $5.1 million a year ago to $5.6 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.5 million from $3.3 million to $3.8 million and gross written premiums increased $25.8 million, moving from $108.1 million to $133.9 million.    Quarter to Date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium remained constant at 64.0%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, operating expenses decreased $0.2 million from $3.0 million to $2.8 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited 
Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(unaudited) 
As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 
      (dollars in thousands)     
              
              
        March 31, 2023  December 31, 2022  
Assets          
              
  Investments:        
   Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $125,823   $97,646   
   Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value   -    2,708   
  Cash and cash equivalents   20,884    32,212   
  Restricted cash   3,965    3,968   
  Accrued investment income   774    455   
  Premiums receivable   114,782    94,704   
  Deferred insurance premiums   149,651    132,602   
  Reinsurance balances receivable, net   255,430    248,234   
  Deferred policy acquisition costs   4,855    4,029   
  Intangible assets   4,800    4,800   
  Goodwill    33,050    33,050   
  Other assets   4,940    3,978   
   Total Assets  $718,954   $658,386   
              
              
Liabilities and Equity        
              
 Liabilities:        
  Loss and loss expense reserve  $256,497   $253,886   
  Deferred commission income   3,374    2,661   
  Unearned premiums   155,846    137,929   
  Ceded premium payable   108,022    88,117   
  Payable to general agents   7,553    5,469   
  Funds withheld   115,637    99,409   
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   15,709    16,499   
  Notes payable   18,021    18,021   
  Non-owned interest in VIE   300    300   
  Interest payable   496    464   
   Total Liabilities   681,455    622,755   
              
 Shareholders' Equity:        
  Common shares   4,698    4,698   
  Additional paid-in capital   189,179    189,179   
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (3,802)   (4,240)  
  Retained deficit   (158,029)   (159,459)  
   Total Shareholders' Equity   32,046    30,178   
  Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries   5,453    5,453   
  Total Equity   37,499    35,631   
              
              
   Total Liabilities and Equity  $718,954   $658,386   
              
              
  See Notes to March 31, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com 
              



 American Overseas Group Limited 
 Consolidated Statements of Operations 
 (unaudited) 
 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 
              
              
          Three Months ended March 31, 
           2023  2022  
  Revenues        
              
   Net premiums earned   $5,588 $5,088  
   Fee income    3,825  3,295  
              
   Net investment income (expense)    162  (69) 
   Net realized gains (losses) on investments    412  (11) 
   Other income    28  841  
              
              
    Total revenues    10,015  9,144  
              
  Expenses        
   Losses and loss adjustment expenses    3,574  3,266  
   Acquisition expenses    1,759  1,698  
   Operating expenses    2,756  3,021  
   Interest expense    496  451  
              
    Total expenses    8,585  8,436  
              
              
 Pre-tax net profit / (loss)   $1,430 $708  
   Income tax (expense)    -  -  
              
 Net profit / (loss) before dividends    1,430  708  
   Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary    -  -  
              
              
 Net profit / (loss) available to common shareholders   $1,430 $708  
              
              
  Net profit / (loss) per common share:       
  Basic     $30.44 $15.06  
  Diluted      30.44  15.06  
              
  Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:      
  Basic      46,979  46,979  
  Diluted      46,979  46,979  
              
 See Notes to March 31, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com 
              





   