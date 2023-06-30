Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $1.4 Million For the Three Months March 31, 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $1.4 million, or $30.44 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $0.7 million, or $15.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Book value per weighted share at March 31, 2023 was $798.21, a decline from the book value per weighted share of $850.78 at March 31, 2022.



For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $0.5 million from $5.1 million a year ago to $5.6 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.5 million from $3.3 million to $3.8 million and gross written premiums increased $25.8 million, moving from $108.1 million to $133.9 million. Quarter to Date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and overall economic recovery. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium remained constant at 64.0%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, operating expenses decreased $0.2 million from $3.0 million to $2.8 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 125,823 $ 97,646 Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value - 2,708 Cash and cash equivalents 20,884 32,212 Restricted cash 3,965 3,968 Accrued investment income 774 455 Premiums receivable 114,782 94,704 Deferred insurance premiums 149,651 132,602 Reinsurance balances receivable, net 255,430 248,234 Deferred policy acquisition costs 4,855 4,029 Intangible assets 4,800 4,800 Goodwill 33,050 33,050 Other assets 4,940 3,978 Total Assets $ 718,954 $ 658,386 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Loss and loss expense reserve $ 256,497 $ 253,886 Deferred commission income 3,374 2,661 Unearned premiums 155,846 137,929 Ceded premium payable 108,022 88,117 Payable to general agents 7,553 5,469 Funds withheld 115,637 99,409 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15,709 16,499 Notes payable 18,021 18,021 Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300 Interest payable 496 464 Total Liabilities 681,455 622,755 Shareholders' Equity: Common shares 4,698 4,698 Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (3,802 ) (4,240 ) Retained deficit (158,029 ) (159,459 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 32,046 30,178 Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries 5,453 5,453 Total Equity 37,499 35,631 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 718,954 $ 658,386 See Notes to March 31, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com







American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 5,588 $ 5,088 Fee income 3,825 3,295 Net investment income (expense) 162 (69 ) Net realized gains (losses) on investments 412 (11 ) Other income 28 841 Total revenues 10,015 9,144 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 3,574 3,266 Acquisition expenses 1,759 1,698 Operating expenses 2,756 3,021 Interest expense 496 451 Total expenses 8,585 8,436 Pre-tax net profit / (loss) $ 1,430 $ 708 Income tax (expense) - - Net profit / (loss) before dividends 1,430 708 Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary - - Net profit / (loss) available to common shareholders $ 1,430 $ 708 Net profit / (loss) per common share: Basic $ 30.44 $ 15.06 Diluted 30.44 15.06 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 46,979 46,979 Diluted 46,979 46,979 See Notes to March 31, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com













