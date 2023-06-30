Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Closes Acquisition of JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (“Ryman”) announced today it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa (“JW Hill Country”) in San Antonio, Texas from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc.



Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman Hospitality Properties, said, “I want to thank our Ryman team and the Blackstone team for facilitating a smooth closing process. We are excited to begin integrating this beautiful resort into our one-of-a-kind portfolio of group hotels and look forward to pursuing additional value creation opportunities at this property and throughout our portfolio.”

Located amid approximately 640 acres in the Texas Hill Country, the JW Marriott Hill Country, which opened in 2010, is a premier group-oriented resort with 1,002 rooms and 268,000 total square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The resort’s amenities include the 26,000-square-foot Lantana Spa; eight food and beverage outlets; the 9-acre River Bluff water experience; and TPC San Antonio featuring two 18-hole golf courses, the Greg Norman-designed Oaks Course and the Pete Dye-designed Canyons course. The purchase price for the acquisition, subject to certain purchase price adjustments, totaled approximately $800 million.

