CVR Partners 2022 Schedule K-3 Now Available

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) today announced that 2022 Schedule K-3s, reflecting items of international tax relevance, are now available online. Unitholders may access the information at www.taxpackagesupport.com/cvrpartners.



A limited number of investors (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on the Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent the Schedule K-3 is applicable to a unitholder’s federal income tax return filing needs, unitholders are encouraged to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws or consult with their tax advisor.

CVR Partners does not plan to mail Schedule K-3s to investors. To receive an electronic copy of the Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support at (833) 608-3508 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. CVR Partners’ Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,100 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen. CVR Partners’ East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 950 ton-per-day UAN unit.

