Clairvest Completes First Close of Clairvest Equity Partners VII at Target Fund Size of US$1 Billion

TORONTO, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG, “Clairvest”) today announced it has held a first closing for Clairvest Equity Partners VII (“CEP VII”).

Marketing of CEP VII commenced late April 2023 with a target fund size of US$1.0 billion with a hard cap of US$1.2 billion. Clairvest completed the first closing of CEP VII on June 30 at approximately US$1.0 billion. At the first closing, Clairvest’s commitment to CEP VII is US$300 million alongside ~US$700 million from third-party investors. Consistent with the previous funds, Clairvest will be the single largest investor in CEP VII.

“I am grateful for the unwavering support from our existing investors and am pleased to see the strong investor demand in this volatile market environment. We have remained disciplined in growing our fund size within our capabilities and will continue executing our core investment philosophy of backing owner-operators in our active industry domains,” said Ken Rotman, CEO and Managing Director of Clairvest. “Our achievements over the last three decades are credited to our exceptional team at Clairvest, whom we have continued to build from the bottom up through our apprenticeship model.”

Goodmans LLP acted as fund counsel and Metric Point Capital assisted Clairvest as the placement agent.

CEP VII will be a successor fund to Clairvest Equity Partners VI, a US$850 million investment fund pool which is currently completing its investment program.

Over the last 30 years, Clairvest’s private equity investing generated a gross multiple of capital of 4.2 times, resulting in a 25% pooled gross IRR on its 41 realized and substantially realized investments.

About Clairvest

Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.3 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 62 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Clairvest Group Inc., its subsidiaries, its CEP limited partnerships and their investments. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Clairvest, its subsidiaries, its CEP limited partnerships and their investments to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include risks regarding completion of the second closing of CEP VII. Clairvest is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

