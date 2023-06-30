Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) second quarter 2023 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, August 3, 2023.



Western will host its second quarter 2023 analyst conference call on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. PDT (2:00 p.m. EDT).

Steven Hofer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Glen Nontell, Vice President, Corporate Development, will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2023 results followed by a question and answer session with the analyst community.

To join the conference call, dial:

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-952-5114

From Toronto: 416-340-2217

Passcode: 9725391#

To access the instant replay of the call, dial:

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053

From Toronto: 905-694-9451

Passcode: 5520759#

The instant replay will be available until September 4, 2023 at 8:59 p.m. PDT (11:59 p.m. EDT).

