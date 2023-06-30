MCI Onehealth Granted Extended Deadline to Hold its 2022 AGM

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI” or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, announced today that its application to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) (the “Court”) under s.133(3) of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Act”) for an extension of time to call an annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company in respect of its financial year ended December 31, 2022 until a date no later than September 30, 2023 has been granted by the Court.

The Company also requested and was granted a similar extension by the TSX under the TSX Company Manual until September 29, 2023.

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies and data-driven clinical insights to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care and specialist networks, serving more than one million patients annually. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of more than 650 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.

For media enquiries please contact:

Nolan Reeds | nolan@mcionehealth.com

