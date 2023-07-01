FSIS Recall Release 028-2023 Possible Spoilage

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2023 – House of Raeford, a Nesmith, S.C., establishment, is recalling approximately 76,961 pounds of corn dog products due to possible spoilage, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The mini chicken corn dogs were produced on April 24, 2023. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:





1.83-lb. resealable bag containing “FOSTER FARMS MINI CORN DOGS BITE-SIZED CHICKEN FRANKS DIPPED IN BATTER HONEY CRUNCHY FLAVOR” with lot codes 123114 and 223114 and best if used by date of 4/23/24.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number “P- 9136” printed on the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints that the product had an odor, off appearance, and unpleasant taste.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Dave Witter, House of Raeford Corporate Communications Manager, at 910-282-7179 or email at dave.witter@houseofraeford.com.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



