Young Mississauga Students Celebrate Extraordinary Coding Talents Showcased at 'Digital Fest'





MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mississauga recently witnessed an awe-inspiring display of coding brilliance as Lynn Rose School's 'Digital Fest' unfolded with an explosion of talent and innovation. This groundbreaking event provided a platform for remarkable 5th-grade students to showcase their transformative coding skills and mind-blowing software projects.

Through a dynamic partnership with a leading coding education initiative Cyber Square, Lynn Rose School adopted Python coding into their school curriculum, empowering students with the tools for success. The 'Digital Fest' marked the culmination of their coding journey, where these young learners amazed the audience with their exceptional projects.

Imagine being captivated by a 5th-grader presenting a fully developed game coded entirely from scratch. Picture a functional calculator app that could rival the work of seasoned professionals. Prepare to have your breath taken away as these visionary students bring planets to life through stunning graphical representations.

The 'Digital Fest' was not just another school event; it was a resounding celebration of early-stage entrepreneurship and the immense potential within our youth. With unwavering confidence, these young software entrepreneurs presented their projects as if they were the flagship products of their very own software companies, inspiring all who attended and igniting the spark of innovation.

To recognize exceptional achievements, a distinguished panel evaluated the projects. Honoring unparalleled ingenuity, flawless execution, and potential impact, they witnessed the birth of tomorrow's technology leaders.

"Our belief in nurturing entrepreneurship and software development skills at an early stage has been affirmed through the 'Digital Fest'," shared Jennifer Yirenkyi, Head of Learning at Lynn Rose School. "This event epitomizes the spirit of innovation while showcasing the incredible potential within our students. Brace yourself to witness their awe-inspiring skills and boundless imagination!"

Cyber Square, a renowned provider of technology curriculum, easy-to-use technology resources, and textbooks, has been instrumental in shaping the coding education landscape globally. With a commitment to empowering students to become creators of technology, Cyber Square has successfully partnered with over 100 schools across the globe, providing comprehensive and cutting-edge coding education.

According to Ijasali Manalody, Director of Cyber Square, "We are thrilled to witness the exceptional talents showcased at Lynn Rose School's 'Digital Fest.' At Cyber Square, we have always believed in transforming students from users of technology to creators of technology. Our global services aim to equip students with the necessary skills to excel in the digital age."

Godwin Gorgon, another Director at Cyber Square, further emphasized the alignment of their technology curriculum with the Ontario syllabus. He stated, "Our curriculum is carefully designed to align with the Ontario syllabus, ensuring that students receive a comprehensive and relevant coding education. We are proud to support Lynn Rose School and their commitment to providing cutting-edge coding opportunities to their students."

The 'Digital Fest' echoes the call to embrace coding education and empower young learners. By adopting Python coding, Lynn Rose School equips students for a digital world of boundless innovation.

Contact

Godwin Gorgon

647 - 931 - 3171

info@cybersquare.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e37e4b7-cf06-4300-854d-4d6346cbc3c5