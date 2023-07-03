Structural Stethoscopes: Structural Health Monitoring Market Set to Soar Past USD 7595 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Structural Health Monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 7595 million by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 14.7% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The advancements in sensor and data acquisition technologies, stringent regulations and standards, the need for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, rising demand for cost-effective and efficient structural health management solutions, ageing infrastructure, and the need for structural integrity assessment is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the structural health monitoring market, growing adoption of wireless sensor networks, increasing use of IoT and cloud-based solutions, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, development of advanced data analytics and predictive modelling techniques, the emergence of remote monitoring and real-time reporting, incorporation of non-destructive testing methods in structural health monitoring, utilization of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles for inspection and monitoring, emphasis on sustainability and green infrastructure monitoring, integration of structural health monitoring in smart cities initiatives, focus on long-term asset management and lifecycle monitoring, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Structural Health Monitoring Market

Pages - 157

Tables - 176

Figures -79

Structural health monitoring (SHM) is a field of engineering that uses sensors to monitor the health of structures over time. This information can be used to identify and predict damage and to take steps to prevent failures.

Prominent Players in Structural Health Monitoring Market

Acellent

Aconsense

Applied Acoustics

Bridge Diagnostics

Cirrus Research

Cowi

E2S

Encardio

Fugro

HBM

Honeywell

Infrasense

International SOS

MaaXsensors

MIDAS

Norsar

R.M.I.

RSM

Sensit Technologies

Vibrating Systems and Controls

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period











2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



2530.27 Million 2030 Value Projection







7595 Million CAGR 14.7% Segments Covered















Offering Hardware, Software & services



Technology Wired, Wireless



End-use Civil Infrastructure, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Mining, Others



Installation Type New Installation, Retrofit



Method Visual Inspection, Non-destructive Evaluation



Application Damage Detection, Crack Detection, Strain Monitoring, Wire Break Monitoring, Leakage Detection, Multimodal Sensing, Corrosion Monitoring, Hotspot Monitoring, Impact Monitoring, Deflection Monitoring



Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Wireless Technology Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Wireless technology dominated the global online market as they are widely flexible and scalable. They also enable remote monitoring and real-time data transmission, allowing for prompt analysis and decision-making. The advancements in wireless sensor networks, communication protocols, and battery life have contributed to the growing adoption of wireless technology in structural health monitoring applications.

Safety and Risk Mitigation is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the safety and risk mitigation is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for convenience. In addition, many countries around the world have aging infrastructure that requires monitoring and maintenance. Structural health monitoring helps in assessing the condition of aging infrastructure, identifying structural weaknesses or degradation, and planning appropriate repair and maintenance activities. With the increasing need for infrastructure rehabilitation and management, the demand for structural health monitoring solutions is expected to grow.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Infrastructure Network

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on infrastructure networks. The region has a substantial infrastructure network, including bridges, highways, buildings, and pipelines, which requires ongoing monitoring and maintenance. The presence of stringent safety regulations, the need to manage aging infrastructure, and the adoption of advanced technologies have contributed to the market dominance of structural health monitoring in North America.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Structural Health Monitoring market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Structural Health Monitoring.

Key Developments in Structural Health Monitoring Market

In February 2023, Nova Metrix LLC acquired Vallen Systeme, a German manufacturer of monitoring systems. This acquisition added Vallen Systeme's expertise in acoustic emission and structural health monitoring technologies to Nova Metrix's product offerings.

In March 2023, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH acquired Digitexx Data Systems, Inc., a leading provider of data acquisition and processing systems for SHM applications. This acquisition strengthened Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH's position in the SHM market and expanded its portfolio of data acquisition and processing solutions.

Key Questions Answered in Structural Health Monitoring Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

