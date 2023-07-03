Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market Worth US$ 6.8 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Growth Plus Reports, the global pneumatic compression therapy market was valued at US$ 4.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to exceed US$ 6.8 billion by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 5.5% during 2023-2031. The research examines the leading successful strategies, market trends, drivers and opportunities, competitive scenarios, market size, data and forecasts, and key investment areas.

The prevailing blood circulation-related diseases are increasing market revenue growth.

Lymphatic disorders and venous leg ulcers are driving the market revenue share.

Improved and novel product launches are increasing the demand among the population.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 4.2 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 6.8 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Technique Application, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Drivers:

The prevalence of leg ulcers, lymphedema, deep vein thrombosis, varicose veins, and blood clots drives market revenue growth. Due to a rise in accidents and the world's obese population, there is an increasing need for orthopedic surgery, contributing to revenue growth. However, the global pneumatic compression treatment market's revenue expansion is constrained by a lack of public awareness and the availability of alternative management strategies.

Market Segmentation:

Growth plus reports have analyzed the global pneumatic compression therapy market from perspectives such as product, technique, application, and region.

Product Segmentation:

Based on product, the global pneumatic compression therapy market is segmented into pneumatic compression pumps and pneumatic compression garments.

The pneumatic compression pumps segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share during the forecast period. The rise in revenue share is attributed to the prevention of blood clots and an increase in blood flow used to treat lymphedema, chronic venous insufficiency, and deep vein thrombosis.

Technique Segmentation:

Based on technique, the global pneumatic compression therapy market is segmented into dynamic compression therapy and static compression therapy.

The static compression therapy segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This segment's significant market share can be attributed to the availability of these products for treating edema, sports-related injuries, and pain for pressure relief. Additionally, the growing diabetic and geriatric populations, lymphedema, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic venous insufficiency also contribute to the segment's revenue growth.

Application Segmentation:

Based on application, the global pneumatic compression therapy market is segmented into deep vein thrombosis, varicose veins, lymphedema ulcers, and others.

Varicose veins segment accounts for the largest market revenue share. This large revenue share is attributed to the large patient pool getting treated with compression therapies.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, the global pneumatic compression therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the largest market revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific. This significant revenue share is attributed to sports-related injuries, arthritis patients, and venous ulcers.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the global pneumatic compression therapy market are:

Medtronic Plc

Bio Compression Systems, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Medi GmbH & Co.

Smith & Nephew Plc

Sigvaris Group Stryker Corporation

Spectrum Healthcare

3M Company

Julius Zorn GmbH

ArjoHuntleigh

Medline Industries Inc.

The global pneumatic compression therapy market is relatively competitive due to new product releases, mergers, and acquisitions. Furthermore, the market recognized partnerships, acquisitions, and various other types of collaboration as robust growth strategies, increasing the likelihood of revenue growth during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In June 2022, Hyperice, a leading worldwide high-performance wellness brand, launched the newest version of the legendary Normatec line. Dynamic air compression is used in Normatec 3 by Hyperice to enable speedier recovery, better training, and peak performance while enhancing everyday health.

In February 2022, The second generation of Therabody's recovery air pneumatic compression boots was released with cutting-edge technology.

