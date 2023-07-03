Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Size to Surpass US$ 88.07 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Growth Plus Reports estimated the global neurological disorder drugs market to be worth US$ 60.1 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, it is expected that market revenue will grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, reaching US$ 88.07 billion. The most successful strategies, market trends, the competitive environment, significant drivers and opportunities, statistical data, market size, and revenue are all included in the report.

Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 60.1 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 88.07 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Indication, Drug Class, End User, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Key Takeaways:

An increase in neurological diseases is driving the market revenue growth.

The demand for medications is driven by growing public awareness of mental health.

The multiple collaborations among market players and growth R&D studies create products in the pipeline.

Market Drivers:

The rise in awareness and emerging treatment options all contribute to the global market's overall revenue growth. Furthermore, the prevailing mental disorders, such as epilepsy, dementia, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, cerebral palsy, and multiple sclerosis, are accelerating the market revenue growth. However, the lack of awareness in the rural regions and the high cost of treatment options adversely impact revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Growth plus reports have analyzed the global neurological disorder drugs market from perspectives such as indication, drug class, end-user, and region.

Indication Segmentation:

Based on indication, the global neurological disorder drugs market is segmented into epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebrovascular, and others.

The multiple sclerosis segment dominates the global market with the largest revenue share during the forecast period. The increased prevalence of multiple sclerosis and increased awareness-raising activities by public and private groups, development of novel monoclonal antibodies, immunosuppressants, immunomodulators, and interferons is, a major driver of revenue growth.

Drug Class Segmentation:

Based on drug class, the global neurological disorder drugs market has been segmented into cholinesterase inhibitors, NMDA receptor antagonists, antiepileptics, antipsychotics, antidepressants, and others.

The antipsychotics and antidepressants segment is expected to show a significant rise in revenue growth during the forecast period. The prevalence of mental health disorders and neurological disorders is driving the segment's revenue growth.

End-User Segmentation:

Based on end-user, the global neurological disorder drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, home care, and others.

The hospital segment is expected to account for the largest global neurological disorder drugs market revenue share. The increasing number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed, the growing adoption of sophisticated and innovative technologies, and the growing demand to improve patient care quality are driving segment expansion.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, the global neurological disorder drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period because of the high prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, the increasing geriatric population, rising investment in R&D activities, and the introduction of new medicines.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent market players in the global neurological disorder drugs market include:

Novartis AG

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck KGaA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

WOCKHARDT

Eisai Co., Ltd.

AstraZeneca Plc

Sanofi SA

New product releases and higher R&D spending are two main techniques used by significant players to get a larger market share. Both domestic and international companies that manufacturing neurological disorder drugs are concentrating on launching unique products while expanding their R&D efforts and monitoring the entry of new competitors.

Recent Developments:

In March 2022, the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Vigabatrin submitted by Lupin was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. It will be provided as an oral solution USP and is an anti-epileptic drug (500 mg).

In March 2022, The US Food and Drug Administration also authorized Ztalmy, a medication created by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, to treat seizures in people with CDKL5 deficiency, a genetic form of epilepsy.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL DISORDER DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Epilepsy Alzheimer’s disease Parkinson’s disease Multiple sclerosis Cerebrovascular disease Others GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL DISORDER DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Cholinesterase inhibitors NMDA receptor antagonists Antiepileptic Antipsychotic and Antidepressant Others GLOBAL NEUROLOGICAL DISORDER DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Specialty clinics Homecare Others

NEUROLOGICAL DISORDER DRUGS MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

