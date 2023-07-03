English Latvian

Notification on supplementation of the 2.nd item of agenda of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders with alternative proposal

The Board of joint stock company “Latvijas Gāze”, registration number: 40003000642, legal address: Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia (hereafter – the Company) based on the request of the shareholder MARGUERITE GAS II S.a.r.l. announces that the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which will take place on July 27, 2023 at 10.00 at Vagonu street 20, Riga, Latvia and using electronic means of communication, is supplemented with the following alternative proposal for the draft decision on the 2nd item of the agenda submitted by shareholder Marguerite Gas II S.a.r.l.:

Alternative proposal submitted by shareholder Marguerite Gas II S.a.r.l.:

“To pay from the company's undistributed profit of previous years earned after 1 January 2018 dividends in the amount of EUR 109 275 000 or EUR 2.75 per share, with an Ex-date (the day from which the shares are traded without the right to a dividend) of August 10, 2023, August 11, 2023 as the dividend calculation date and August 23, 2023 as the dividend payment date.”

On the JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

Latvijas Gāze is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy industry.

Our goal is to consolidate the leading position of the Latvijas Gāze Group in the Latvian and Baltic energy market by becoming the customers’ first choice among natural gas suppliers and providing the most reliable natural gas supply for the entire region.

The wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers is carried out in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Following the opening of the Finnish gas market on January 1, 2020, Latvijas Gāze has successfully started natural gas trading in Finland as well. In the household segment, Latvijas Gāze is the biggest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.

After Latvia regained its independence in 1991, a joint state-owned company “Latvijas Gāze” was established by merging the Latvian gas infrastructure and institutions. The privatisation of the company was commenced in 1997 and completed in 2002. Since February 15, 1999, the shares of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” have been quoted on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. Taking into account the requirements of the European Union for the establishment of the natural gas market and the expiry of the privatisation agreement between the state and the shareholders of Latvijas Gāze, the unified transmission and storage operator JSC “Conexus Baltic Grid” was separated from Latvijas Gāze in early 2017, followed by the separation of the distribution system operator JSC “Gaso” on December 1, 2017.

