Sercel Wins Multiple Mega Crew Equipment Contracts in the Middle East

CGG announced today that Sercel has been awarded multiple major equipment contracts by BGP Inc., a worldwide leading geophysical services provider. The contracts include the delivery of 54 Nomad 65 Neo vibrator trucks and 29,000 GPR300 seabed nodes. The equipment will be used this year on several major onshore and OBN seismic surveys conducted in the Middle East.

Meng Qingbing, President of BGP International, said: "Throughout BGP’s long-term cooperation with Sercel we have been impressed by their agility in anticipating our needs and meeting our tight deadlines. We are confident that we will continue this relationship with renewed success."

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: “These major equipment sales strengthen Sercel’s already long-established presence in the Middle East. We are particularly pleased to see our GPR300 nodal system continuing to gain ground as a preferred OBN solution. Featuring Sercel's field-proven QuietSeis® broadband digital sensor technology, the GPR records the highest-quality data for the most accurate imaging in all seabed environments, including shallow water, as for this award in the Middle East. BGP's long-term loyalty reflects their complete satisfaction with our advanced technology and expertise.”

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

