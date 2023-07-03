Grander Exploration Appointed to Spearhead Jarnet Lithium Project for Arbor Metals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Metals Corp. (“Arbor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) is pleased to announce the engagement of Grander Exploration , a leading exploration management company, to oversee the Company’s 2023 exploration program at the Jarnet Lithium project in Quebec, Canada. This marks a significant milestone in Arbor’s commitment to unlocking the potential of the Jarnet project and further solidifies the Company’s commitment to becoming a key player in the Canadian lithium sector.



Arbor appointed Grander Exploration for its extensive experience in managing successful exploration programs throughout Canada and its utilization of cutting-edge technology. With a proven track record of delivering results, Grander Exploration is well-equipped to guide Arbor through the exploration program efficiently and precisely.

Mark Ferguson, CEO of Arbor , expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to be working with Grander Exploration for our 2023 exploration program at the Jarnet project . Their expertise in managing exploration programs and using advanced technologies aligns perfectly with our objectives. We have great confidence in their ability to help us uncover the full potential of our project."

The exploration program will focus on mapping and prospecting activities, incorporating the drilling of potential targets. The team will be stationed at a lodge in Northern Quebec, close to the project claims, ensuring quick and efficient access to the site via helicopter. The program will span several days, with a qualified Quebec geologist conducting a final verification and preparing the assessment report.

Arbor remains committed to advancing its Jarnet Lithium project and is confident that the expertise and guidance of Grander Exploration will accelerate the exploration efforts. The Company looks forward to providing updates on the progress and results of the exploration program in the coming months.

Arbor remains committed to conducting responsible and sustainable exploration, prioritizing environmental stewardship and engaging with local communities. As the company progresses with its Summer 2023 program, it will ensure compliance with the highest industry standards and work collaboratively with stakeholders.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes. Arbor currently oversees three outstanding mineral projects.

The Jarnet lithium project , located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization. It represents one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.

