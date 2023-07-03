Database Monitoring Software Market Size to Surpass USD 5.61 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.5%

Pune,India, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Database Monitoring Software Market Size was valued at USD 1.79 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 2.05 billion in 2023 to USD 5.61 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

The expansion can be credited to the growing product deployment for garnering essential database performance metrics that help the improvement of database processes. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled Database Monitoring Software Market, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development-

April 2023 – Redgate Software equipped SQL Monitor, its popular database monitoring tool, to support SQL Server on Linux. The move formed part of the company’s ongoing mission focused on enabling an organization to get the most value out of a given database.





Key Takeaways-

Database Monitoring Software Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 5.61 Billion in 2030

Large volumes of data are maintained and managed utilising a variety of hardware and software components known as database infrastructure.

The database monitoring tool may also track resource utilisation in real-time, including CPU, RAM, I/O, and disc space.

Market expansion is anticipated to be hampered by the increasing number of stringent rules, laws, and regulations governing software installation and development.

Database Monitoring Software Market Size in North America was USD 0.73 Billion 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (U.S.), Heroix Corporation (U.S.), eG Innovations (U.S.), Quest Software Inc. (U.S.), VirtualMetric (Netherlands), Red Gate Software Ltd (U.K.), Sematext Group (U.S.), Nagios Enterprises, LLC (U.S.), PAESSLER AG (Germany), dbWatch AS (Norway)”





Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 15.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 5.61 Billion Base Year 2022 Database Monitoring Software Market Size in 2022 USD 1.79 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Enterprise, End User, Regional





Drivers and Restraints-

Rising Data Generation by Industries to Boost Market Expansion

One of the key factors propelling the database monitoring software market growth is the increasing data generation in various industries such as IT & telecom, BFSI, and others. Additional aspect favoring industry expansion is the growing internet penetration across various regions.





Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End User

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

IT and Telecom

Retail

Others (Airlines, Education)





Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate the Market Impelled by Favorable Government Investments

North America has the presence of a number of major players such as Quest Software, Inc., SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Heroix Corporation, and others. Besides, the U.S. government is keen on investing in the digitization of public sector activities. These factors are touted to spur the database monitoring software market share in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the study period. The rise is on account of an upsurge in investments focused on digital transformation by government as well as private players.





Competitive Landscape-

Pivotal Companies Adopt Various Strategies to Strengthen Market Foothold

Leading industry participants are adopting numerous strategic initiatives for strengthening the positions of their businesses. Some of these include partnership agreements, collaborations, and the formation of alliances. Besides, several companies are keen to undertake research activities and the development and launch of new products for gaining a competitive edge in the market.





FAQs

How big is the Database Monitoring Software Market?

Database Monitoring Software Market size was USD 1.79 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 5.61 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Database Monitoring Software Market growing?

The Database Monitoring Software Market will exhibit a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





