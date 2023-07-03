Computer-aided Engineering Market Size to Surpass USD 17.68 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.0%

Pune, India, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global computer-aided engineering market size was valued at USD 7.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 8.01 billion in 2023 to USD 17.68 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Increase in Implementation of IoT and 3D Printing to Foster Growth. The growing adoption of computer-aided engineering, which helps in minimizing the charge of electric vehicles, is expected to drive market growth. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, Computer-aided Engineering Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development:

June 2022: A collaboration between Ansys and SoftInWay, a provider of analysis and design software for 1D-2D designs, has made it easier to build multi-stage, single-stage, and multi-module turbomachinery.





Request a Free Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/computer-aided-engineering-market-106891





Key Takeaways

Declined Demand for CAE Software from Several Industries Hindered Market Growth

Rising Adoption in Aircraft Designing to Boost Demand for CAE

It covers the simulation, validation, and improvement of manufacturing tools, products, and processes.

By Type Analysis: Finite Element Analysis Segment to Produce Largest Share in Order to Prevent Failures

Computer-aided Engineering Market Size in Europe was USD 2.54 Billion in 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Computer-aided Engineering Market Are ESI Group (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Aveva Group (U.K.), SimScale (Germany), ANSYS, Inc. (U.S.), Altair Engineering Inc. (U.S.), Autodesk, Inc. (Germany), Bentley Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Dassault Systemes (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 12.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 17.68 Billion Base Year 2022 Computer-aided Engineering Market Size in 2022 USD 7.23 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Deployment, Type, End-use and Geography













Browse Complete Report Details:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/computer-aided-engineering-market-106891





Drivers and Restraints:

Surge in Implementation of IoT and 3D Printing to Boost Market Development

The increased use of digital technologies in product design, including the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), automation, cloud, and others, contributes to improving the quality and longevity of the final product. Additionally, customers are implementing computer-aided engineering solutions, which are anticipated to fuel market expansion, in order to reduce the time and cost associated with product creation. This is expected to boost the computer-aided engineering market growth during the upcoming period.

However, the high costs of installations and lack of technical expertise hamper the market growth.





Segmentation:

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Type

Finite Element Analysis (FEA)

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD),

Thermal Analysis

Multibody Dynamics

Others

By End-user

Automotive

Medical Devices

Industrial Equipment

Defense & Aerospace

Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights:

Europe to Dominate Backed by Presence of Several Big Market Players

The presence of key market players across European countries is predicted to drive the growth of the regional market, Europe held the largest computer-aided engineering market share in 2021. Asia Pacific is anticipated to have significant growth throughout the forecast period as a result of rising government investments in the growth of the manufacturing sector and increasing the capacity for the production of renewable energy.





Quick Buy - Computer-aided Engineering Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106891





Competitive Landscape:

Partnerships among Companies to Secure Their Brand Values in Global Market

Market leaders regularly choose efficient tactics to advertise their goods and fortify their positions in the industry. One such tactic is to collaborate with other businesses to launch new products in order to reach more end users.





FAQ’s

How big is the computer-aided engineering market?

Computer-aided Engineering Market size was USD 7.23 billion in 2022.

How fast is the computer-aided engineering market growing?

The Computer-aided Engineering Market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





Related Reports:

Electronic Design Automation Software Market Size, Industry Share 2030

Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Market Size, Industry Share 2030

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Size, Industry Share





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com