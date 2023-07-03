Digital Adoption Platform Market Size to Surpass USD 3011.8 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.1%

Pune, India, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global digital adoption platform market size was valued at USD 507.4 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 702 million in 2023 to USD 3011.8 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. Growing Product Usage to Surge the Demand for Cloud Solutions. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Digital Adoption Platform Market Forecast, 2023-2030."

The surge is due to the growing product deployment in various applications including product training, user onboarding, customer support, employee onboarding, change management, and others.





Key Industry Development:

September 2022 – Pendo.io entered into a partnership with Google Cloud for its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. The deal would provide product groups with rapid access to Pendo’s feedback abilities, product analysis, and in-app guidance.

Key Takeaways

Digital adoption platform market size in North America was USD 190 million in 2022

Surge in Industry Share Impelled by Growing Adoption of Digital Workplace Model

SMEs Segment to Register Considerable Growth Driven by Growth in Digital Uptake

BFSI Segment to Gain Appreciable Expansion Owing to Rich User Experience





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global digital adoption platform market are WalkMe Ltd. (Israel), WhatFix (U.S.), AppLearn Ltd. (U.K.), Appcues (U.S.), Inline Manual Ltd. (U.K.), Newired (Italy), Userlane (Germany), Toonimo (U.S.), UserGuiding (U.S.), Pendo.io, Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 23.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 3011.8 Million Base Year 2022 Digital Adoption Platform Market Size in 2022 USD 507.4 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Deployment Model, Enterprise Type, Application, End-User and Geography













Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Inclination toward the Adoption of Digital Solutions to Impel Industry Expansion

The digital adoption platform market growth is being propelled by the growing inclination of enterprises toward the adoption of digital solutions for various applications. The solutions provide an array of benefits such as user experience research, organizational change management, and user interface design.

However, the market expansion may be hampered by the lack of technological awareness associated with the usage of digital platforms.





Segmentation:

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premises

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

SME

By Application

User Onboarding

Customer Support

Employee Onboarding

Product Training

Change Management

Others (Content Management, Website Navigation, In-app Guidance, and Others)

By End-User

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

Manufacturing

Others (Transportation & Logistics, Education, Media & Entertainment, and Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

Adoption of Digital Strategies by Government Agencies to Propel Market Growth in North America

The North America digital adoption platform market share is expected to register lucrative expansion throughout the forecast period. The rise is propelled by the escalating adoption of digital strategies by government agencies for addressing the changing expectations and needs of citizens.

The Asia Pacific market is poised to grow at the fastest pace over the study period. The surge is driven by the growing usage of digital health platforms impelled by higher penetration of mobile phones.





Quick Buy - Digital Adoption Platform Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Enter into Partnership Deals to Expand Product Reach

Major market players are focused on adopting an array of strategic initiatives for strengthening the positions of their businesses. These comprise partnership deals, collaborations, and others. Other steps include R&D activities, the formation of alliances, and launch of new products.





FAQs

How big is the digital adoption platform market?

The digital adoption platform market size was USD 507.4 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 3011.8 billion by 2030.

How fast is the digital adoption platform market growing?

The digital adoption platform market will exhibit a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





