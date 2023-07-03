Nucleic Acid Decontamination Reagents Market to Hit US$ 3.61 Billion by 2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Growth Plus Reports estimated the global nucleic acid decontamination reagents market to be worth US$ 1.75 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, reaching US$ 3.61 billion. The most successful strategies, market trends, the competitive environment, significant drivers and opportunities, statistical data, market size, and revenue are all included in the report.

Key Takeaways:

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are deriving market revenue growth.

The increasing R&D investments are propelling the market revenue expansion.

North America dominates the global market with the largest revenue share.

Nucleic Acid Decontamination Reagents Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 1.75 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 3.61 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2021 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2022 Segments Covered Type, End User, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Drivers:

Recent research activities in life science and healthcare drive the growth of global nucleic acid decontamination market revenue. Furthermore, the large market revenue growth is propelled by technological advancements and demand for a highly effective decontamination agent which is faster, reliable, and easier.

Market Segmentation:

Growth plus reports have analyzed the global nucleic acid decontamination reagents market from perspectives such as type, end user, and region.

Type Segmentation:

Based on type, the global nucleic acid decontamination reagents market is segmented into sodium hypochlorite-based, phosphoric acid-based, sodium hydroxide-based, non-enzymatic reagent, and others.

Sodium hypochlorite-based reagents account for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to the vast use of this reagent as a decontaminant in molecular biology laboratories and its strong oxidizing activity to degrade DNA and RNA molecules effectively.

End User Segmentation:

Based on end-user, the global nucleic acid decontamination reagents market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, and others.

The hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to preventing cross-contamination of samples and ensuring accurate test results. Additionally, these reagents are also used in the decontamination of laboratory equipment, such as pipettes, centrifuges, PCR machines, etc.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, the global nucleic acid decontamination reagents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This significant revenue share is attributed to using nucleic acid decontamination products to remove or inactivate nucleic acids from surfaces, equipment, and reagents to prevent cross-contamination and the presence of market players.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the global nucleic acid decontamination reagents market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Novolab Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co

Merck Millipore

Carl Roth

Decon Labs

ITW Reagents

Minerva Biolabs

Biosan Ltd.

Kogene Biotech

MP Biomedicals

GenDEPOT

Takara Bio

New product releases and higher R&D spending are two main techniques used by significant players to get a larger market revenue share. Both domestic and international companies manufacturing nucleic acid decontamination reagents are concentrating on launching unique products while expanding their R&D efforts and monitoring the entry of new competitors.

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, Automated sampling began in diagnostic laboratories thanks to the EZ2 Connect MDx IVD platform from Qiagen. Laboratories can simultaneously purify DNA and RNA from up to 24 samples using the highly automated EZ2 Connect MDx equipment in 30 minutes.

In October 2021, A non-invasive, chemical-free UVC disinfection system for cleanrooms used in the manufacture of medical devices was introduced by Bio-One Sciences. Its innovative service continually emits UVC rays that quickly and effectively destroy germs and diseases' Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA).

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL NUCLEIC ACID DECONTAMINATION REAGENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Sodium Hypochlorite-Based Phosphoric Acid-Based Sodium Hydroxide-Based Non-Enzymatic Reagent Others GLOBAL NUCLEIC ACID DECONTAMINATION REAGENTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Academic & Research Institutes Biopharmaceutical Companies Others

NUCLEIC ACID DECONTAMINATION REAGENTS MARKET TOC

