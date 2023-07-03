5G NTN Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Connected Devices Bolsters Growth

Dublin, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G NTN Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the 5G NTN market.

The global 5G NTN market is expected to grow from $3.28 billion in 2022 to $4.51 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.56%. The 5G NTN market is expected to reach $11.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 26.96%.

Major players in the 5G NTN market are Anritsu Corporation, AST and Science LLC, GateHouse SatCom A/S, Globalstar Inc, Gilat Satellites Network, EchoStar Corporation, Media Tek Inc, Nelco Limited, Inmarsat Global Limited, Nokia Corporation, OneWeb Network Access Associates Limited, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Intelsat US LLC, Rhode and Schwarz GmbH, Keysight Technologies Inc, Omnispace LLC, Inmarsat Global Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Thales Group.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the COVID-19 and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

A 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) is a wireless communication network that uses satellites, drones, or other aerial platforms to provide high-speed internet and other communication services. 5G NTN operates in space or the upper atmosphere, allowing for global coverage and increased capacity.



The main components of 5G NTN include hardware, solutions and services. Hardware refers to devices and machinery, both internal and external, that allow important tasks like input, output, storage, communication, processing, and more. It is operated in various platforms including UAS platform, LEO platform, GEO platform and MEO platform for EMBB, URLLC and MMTC applications in end-users such as maritime, aerospace and defense, government, mining and other end-users.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the 5G NTN market. Major players in the 5G NTN market are focusing on producing innovative products to strengthen their market position.

For instance, in February 2023, Samsung, a South Korea-based mobile device manufacturer, launched a new, secure, and standardized 5G non-terrestrial network. Samsung's NTN technology will assist global telecom operators, mobile device manufacturers, and chip manufacturers in improving service interoperability and scalability. This technology will be integrated into Samsung's Exynos modem solutions, speeding the commercialization of 5G satellite communications and opening the road for the 6G-powered Internet of Everything (IoE).



In December 2022, E-Space, a France-based global space company, signed a definitive agreement to acquire CommAgility for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition, CommAgility's specialized 3GPP 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks) source code is integrated into E-Space's vertically integrated capabilities, which allows E-Space to innovate more quickly in the areas of 5G NTN, 5G-Advanced, and 6G, as well as more quickly develop satellite payloads and customer use cases and continuously improve its space-based connectivity solutions. CommAgility is the UK-based world's largest independent developer of embedded signal processing and radio frequency (RF) modules designed for 4G and 5G mobile networks.



North America was the largest region in the 5G NTN market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the 5G NTN market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rise in connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the 5G NTN market. Any appliance that is connected to the Internet and may communicate with other devices on the network is referred to as a connected device. 5G-NTN technology provides faster download and upload speeds, reduced latency, and larger capacity than previous generations of mobile networks, making it ideal for supporting many connected devices.

For instance, in January 2023, according to the report by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, a US-based standard-setting and regulatory support organization, increasing numbers of connected devices are anticipated to go onto IoT platforms, whose value will increase from $10.3 billion in 2019 to $13.3 billion in 2025. These technologies caused a sharp rise in the number of devices connected in 2021, and it is anticipated that this number will reach 500 million by the end of 2022. Therefore, the rise in connected devices is driving the growth of the 5G NTN market going forward.



The 5G NTN market includes revenues earned by entities by services such as computer networking, broadcasting, systems design services, and information distribution technologies. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included. The 5G NTN market consists of sales of 5G networks, including 3GPP, GEO, MEO, LEO, and HAPS. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the chain or as part of other products.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.51 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $11.72 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. 5G NTN Market Characteristics



3. 5G NTN Market Trends And Strategies



4. 5G NTN Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On 5G NTN Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On 5G NTN Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On 5G NTN Market



5. 5G NTN Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global 5G NTN Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global 5G NTN Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. 5G NTN Market Segmentation

6.1. Global 5G NTN Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hardware

Solutions

Services

6.2. Global 5G NTN Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

UAS Platform

LEO Platform

GEO Platform

MEO Platform

6.3. Global 5G NTN Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC)

Massive Machine-Type Communications (MMTC)

6.4. Global 5G NTN Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Maritime

Aerospace And Defense

Government

Mining

Other End-Users

7. 5G NTN Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global 5G NTN Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global 5G NTN Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w8r6g4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment