Robotic Lawn Mower Market at 14.9% CAGR, Hit to USD 4,614.92 Million By 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report “Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was sized at USD 1,572.27 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach over USD 4,614.92 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.9%.

A robotic lawn mower is defined as an autonomous device designed to cut lawns without human intervention. A robotic lawn mower operates by using sensors, programming, and motorized cutting blades. Moreover, robotic lawn mowers are becoming increasingly popular due to the convenience and ability to save time and effort for homeowners. Furthermore, robotic lawn mowers are capable of operating independently, navigating the lawn, and mowing the grass without human control.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1092

The emergence of wireless robotic lawns with advanced real-time kinematic (RTK) system to improve the precision of robotic lawn mowers serves as the major factor responsible for driving the growth of the market. Additionally, the ability of robotic mowers to navigate seamlessly on uneven or rough terrain is also accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the incorporation of an advanced ultrasonic radar sensor system to detect and avoid obstacles enabling smooth navigation is further contributing remarkably in propelling the market growth. For instance, in June 2022, Mammotion launched LUBA, a next-generation robotic lawn mower with an advanced RTK system to enhance the accuracy of mowers on uneven terrain. The product is equipped with an advanced collision avoidance system that is dependent on a four-ultrasonic radar sensor with advanced battery life, thus contributing significantly in spurring the market growth.

Moreover, the integration of robotic lawn mowers with smart home systems is expected to create future opportunities for market growth. Smart home integration allows users to control and monitor the robotic lawn mowers remotely through smartphone apps or voice assistants. However, the presence of alternatives including gasoline-based manual mowers has a lower upfront cost as compared to robotic lawn mowers, restraining the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 4,614.92 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 14.9% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmBH, Husqvarna Group, Bobcat Company, Globgro AB, Hitachi, Ltd., HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD., Positec Germany GmbH, Robomow Friendly House, STIGA S.p.A., The Toro Co., WIPER S.R.L., WOLF-Garten company, Weston Robot Pte Ltd By Battery Capacity Up to 20 V, 20V to 30V, and More than 30V By Sales Channel Offline and Online By End-User Residential and Commercial Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/secure-checkout/1092

Robotic Lawn Mower Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for automation to save time and effort to mow the lawn is driving the growth of the robotic lawn mower market.

Consumers’ shift toward smart and organic gardening practices is propelling the growth of the robotic lawn mower market.

The incorporation of an advanced ultrasonic radar sensor system to detect and avoid obstacles enabling smooth navigation is accelerating the market growth.

Restraints

High manufacturing cost associated with a robotic lawn mower is restraining the market growth.

Presence of alternatives including gasoline-based manual mowers that offer better maneuverability and control with complex terrains is hampering the growth of the robotic lawn mower market.

Opportunities

The integration of robotic lawn mowers with smart home systems allowing users to control and monitor the robotic lawn mowers remotely is expected to create opportunities for market growth.

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Battery Capacity, the 20-30V capacity robotic lawn mowers segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The growth is attributed to the increasing application of 20-30V capacity mowers to provide sufficient power to tackle several residential lawn sizes, ensuring efficient cutting performance while maintaining a compact and maneuverable form factor. Additionally, robotic mowers with a 20-30V capacity maintain a balance between performance and battery life, further driving the growth of the market. Moreover, mowers offer adequate power for efficient cutting and navigation with reasonable energy efficiency, thus contributing significantly in driving the growth of the market.

Based on Sales Channel, the offline segment offered substantial shares to the global robotic lawn mower market in the year 2022. The growth is endorsed by the ability of offline sales channels allowing customers to physically see and touch the robotic mowers, ask questions to sales representatives, and assess the quality and features of the product. Moreover, offline sales channels offer personalized assistance and guidance throughout the purchase process. Sales representatives provide expert advice and help customers choose the right model based on the specific needs and lawn requirements, further driving the growth of the offline sales channel.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1092

Based on End-User, the residential segment holds the maximum share to the market growth in the year 2022. The growth is accredited by the ability of robotic lawn mowers to provide homeowners with the convenience of independently navigating the garden and cutting the grass to a predetermined height. Additionally, the advancements in technology including satellite navigation technology enable improved obstacle detection and faster mowing speeds in residential gardens. Furthermore, robotic lawn mowers save homeowners time and effort and promote healthier grass growth by reducing stress on the lawn, thus contributing notably in driving the growth of the market.

Based on region, Europe has been a major contributor to the growth of the robotic lawn mower market. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand of robotic lawn mowers to meet the sustainability goals of European countries. Additionally, robotic lawn mowers, being electric-powered and emission-free, align well with Europe's focus on reducing carbon footprints and promoting eco-friendly practices. The environmental benefits offered by robotic mowers have resonated with European consumers, driving the demand for such products in European countries.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, National Parks Board introduced Weston Robot’s autonomous robotic lawn mower and robotic sweeper with RTK-based (Real-Time Kinematic) technology to accelerate the pace of innovation and productivity in the landscaping industry. The robotic lawn mower trims the grass in about 20,000 square meters within 1 week and encompasses rain detection and collision avoidance sensors.

In October 2022, Bobcat Company introduced a new autonomous robotic lawn mower with object detection technology to offer improved efficiency and productivity. The machine employs mapping to execute a precise route and is operated remotely via a smartphone app.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, a robotic lawn mower is divided based on the battery capacity into Up to 20 V, 20V to 30V, and more than 30V.

In the context of the sales channel, the market is separated into offline and online.

The end-user segment of robotic lawn mower is classified into residential and commercial.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players and technological advancements in robotic lawn mowers.

Browse Full Report & TOC @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/robotic-lawn-mower-market

List of Major Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new machines. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmBH

Husqvarna Group

Bobcat Company

Globgro AB

Hitachi, Ltd.

HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

Positec Germany GmbH

Robomow Friendly House

STIGA S.p.A.

The Toro Co.

WIPER S.R.L.

WOLF-Garten company

Weston Robot Pte Ltd

Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market Segmentation:

By Battery Capacity Up to 20 V 20V to 30V More than 30V

By Sales Channel Offline Online

By End-User Residential Commercial



Request for Customization @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-customization/1092

Key Questions Covered in the Robotic Lawn Mower Market Report

What will be the potential market valuation for the robotic lawn mower market by 2030?

- The market valuation for a robotic lawn mower is expected to be approximately USD 4,614.92 million by 2030 driven by the increasing adoption of robotic lawn mower in the residential sector to offer convenience by independently navigating the garden and cutting the grass to a predetermined height and pattern.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the robotic lawn mower market's growth in the coming years?

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the ability of robotic lawn mowers to offer convenience and align with the growing preference for automated solutions in residential settings in Asia-Pacific countries.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the robotic lawn mower market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth?

- The 20-30V capacity robotic lawn mowers dominate the market as robotic lawn mowers with a capacity of 20-30V maintain a balance between power and size. The voltage range provides sufficient power to tackle several residential lawn sizes, ensuring efficient cutting performance while maintaining a compact and maneuverable form factor.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the robotic lawn mower market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth?

- The commercial segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR owing to the ability of robotic lawn mowers to allow precise cutting patterns and adjust mowing heights, thus contributing in enhancing the aesthetics and playability of the fields.

Our Other Research Reports here:-

Smart Manufacturing Market Size 2023 to 2030

Radiology Information System Market Size 2023 to 2030

Clinical Research Market Growth & Analysis 2023 - 2030

Regulatory Affairs Market Growth & Analysis 2023 - 2030

Dyes And Pigments Market Size 2023 to 2030

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt. Ltd.

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/robotic-lawn-mower-market

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344