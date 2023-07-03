Laser Processing Global Market is Projected to Reach $241 Billion by 2030: Additive Manufacturing Growth Spurs Growth

Dublin, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laser Processing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Laser Processing estimated at US$13.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$15.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR



The Laser Processing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Laser Processing Systems: An Introduction

Laser Systems in Material Processing: Key Application Markets

Laser Processing: Market Prospects and Outlook

Solid Lasers Dominate the Market

Machine Tools Holds the Largest Application Share

Asia-Pacific to Report Fastest Growth

China: Major Market for Laser Processing

Changing Manufacturing Industry Trends Influence Dynamics of Laser Processing Market

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Laser Processing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Precision Manufacturing & Engineering, the Foundation for the Growth of Laser Processing Technologies

Global Precision Parts Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024

Technology Innovations to Expand Application Possibilities

Medical Sector Offers Strong Growth Opportunities Driven by Surging Demand for Miniaturization

Photovoltaic Modules Opens New Opportunities

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Cumulative PV Installed Capacity in GW: 2018

Global Installed PV Capacity (in MW): 2009-2018

Additive Manufacturing Growth Spurs Growth Opportunities for Laser Processing Market

Rising Adoption of Laser-Based Manufacturing in Auto Industry: An Opportunity for Laser Processing Market

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

The Trend towards Electromobility Amplifies Demand for Laser processing

Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Demand in Automotive Sector Led by Advancements in Fiber Laser

Product Traceability Drives Demand for Laser Marking in Automobile Industry

Laser Processing Gains Traction in Electronics and MEMS Devices Manufacturing

World Consumer Electronics Value Distribution (in %) By Segment: 2019

World MEMS Market Revenues in US$ Billion for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021

Breakdown of World MEMS Market Revenues (in %) by Segment: 2019

Healthy Trajectory in Smartphones & Tablet PC Markets Drives Demand for Lasers in Microprocessing Applications

World Market for Smartphones (2016, 2018 & 2022): Breakdown of Sales in Million Units by Geographic Region/Country

Worldwide Shipments of Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Wearables: The New Growth Area for Laser Processing in MEMS Applications

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Laser Integration in Traditional Machine Tools Increase Tool Versatility

Semiconductors Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use Market for Laser Processing

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

UV Lasers Enable Superior Printed Circuit Board Processing

Textile Industry Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Laser Systems

Government Regulations for Labelling of Consumer Goods to Drive Adoption

Green Laser Devices: An Emerging Growth Market

Fiber Lasers: One of the Most Disruptive Laser Technologies

Laser Cutting Market: Poised for Growth

Ultrashort Pulse Lasers Poised for High Adoption in Material Processing Applications

Laser Beam Shaping: Essential for Microdrilling using Ultrashort Pulse Lasers

Ultrafast Laser Micromachining: A Vital Tool in Modern Microfabrication

Technological Advancements in Laser Processing to Boost Growth

Hybrid Technology: A Major Advancement

