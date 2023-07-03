Modular Laboratory Automation Global Market is Projected to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030: High Growth Opportunities in Clinical Diagnostics

Dublin, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Laboratory Automation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Modular Laboratory Automation estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Automated Liquid Handlers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automated Plate Handlers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Modular Laboratory Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$298 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Eppendorf AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hudson Robotics, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Shimadzu Scientific Instruments
- Siemens Healthineers
- Synchron Lab Automation
- Tecan Group Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|397
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- An Introduction to Modular Laboratory Automation
- Modular Laboratory Automation: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Developed Regions: Dominant Consumers
- World Modular Laboratory Automation Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)
- Fast Paced Growth Identified in Developing Regions
- World Modular Laboratory Automation Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Automated Liquid Handlers: The Largest Equipment Type
- Automated Plate Handlers Exhibit Faster Growth
- Robotic Arms Step In to Resolve Critical Handling Needs
- Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Continue to Make Gains
- Advanced Software Tools Augment Laboratory Automation
- Automated Analyzers Enhance Lab Test Outcomes
- Modular Laboratory Automation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise of Laboratory 4.0 to Change Dynamics in the Modular Laboratory Automation Market
- Modular Laboratory Automation Gains Traction Amid Growing Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs
- High Growth Opportunities in Clinical Diagnostics
- Automation Plays an Important Role in Patient Treatment Management
- As Laboratories Take On More Clinical Testing & Diagnostic Cases on the Back of Growing Global Healthcare Burden, Automation Becomes an Important Efficiency Enhancement Strategy
- Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market (In US$ Million)
- Uptrend in Drug Discovery Industry Builds Robust Market Momentum
- Healthy Trajectory in Genomics Research Favors Market Growth
- Market Stands to Gain from Growing Proteomics Research Volumes
- Global Proteomics Market Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024
- Improving Healthcare & Lifescience Expenditure to Turbo Charge Future Growth of the Market
- World Healthcare Spending & Growth (in US$ Trillion) and % Real GDP Growth for the Years 2012 through 2018
- Technology Advancements & Innovations Widen Scope & Span of Modulation Laboratory Automation
- Sophisticated Laboratory Information Systems Inflate Automation Deployments
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
