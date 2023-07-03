Modular Laboratory Automation Global Market is Projected to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030: High Growth Opportunities in Clinical Diagnostics

Dublin, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Laboratory Automation: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Modular Laboratory Automation estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Automated Liquid Handlers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automated Plate Handlers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Modular Laboratory Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$298 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hudson Robotics, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

Siemens Healthineers

Synchron Lab Automation

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 397 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Modular Laboratory Automation

Modular Laboratory Automation: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Developed Regions: Dominant Consumers

World Modular Laboratory Automation Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)

Fast Paced Growth Identified in Developing Regions

World Modular Laboratory Automation Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Automated Liquid Handlers: The Largest Equipment Type

Automated Plate Handlers Exhibit Faster Growth

Robotic Arms Step In to Resolve Critical Handling Needs

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Continue to Make Gains

Advanced Software Tools Augment Laboratory Automation

Automated Analyzers Enhance Lab Test Outcomes

Modular Laboratory Automation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Laboratory 4.0 to Change Dynamics in the Modular Laboratory Automation Market

Modular Laboratory Automation Gains Traction Amid Growing Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs

High Growth Opportunities in Clinical Diagnostics

Automation Plays an Important Role in Patient Treatment Management

As Laboratories Take On More Clinical Testing & Diagnostic Cases on the Back of Growing Global Healthcare Burden, Automation Becomes an Important Efficiency Enhancement Strategy

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market (In US$ Million)

Uptrend in Drug Discovery Industry Builds Robust Market Momentum

Healthy Trajectory in Genomics Research Favors Market Growth

Market Stands to Gain from Growing Proteomics Research Volumes

Global Proteomics Market Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024

Improving Healthcare & Lifescience Expenditure to Turbo Charge Future Growth of the Market

World Healthcare Spending & Growth (in US$ Trillion) and % Real GDP Growth for the Years 2012 through 2018

Technology Advancements & Innovations Widen Scope & Span of Modulation Laboratory Automation

Sophisticated Laboratory Information Systems Inflate Automation Deployments

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8zeaq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment