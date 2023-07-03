Global Automatic Identification Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Diverse Application Areas Promise Growth of the AIS Market

Dublin, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Identification Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automatic Identification Systems estimated at US$250 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$392.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Class A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$193.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Class B segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $79.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Automatic Identification Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$79.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 622 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $250 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $392.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automatic Identification Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

AIS Market to Come Out from Sea of Challenges Brought by COVID-19 Pandemic

Impact of Pandemic on Underwater Sound Levels

An Introduction to Automatic Identification Systems (AIS)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

AIS-Powered Nowcasts for Effective Tracking of Seaborne Trade to Open New Avenues for AIS Technology

Inconsistent Data Quality Remains Key Restraint for AIS Market

Analysis by Class

World Automatic Identification Systems Market by Class (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Class A, Class B, and AIS Base Stations

Analysis by Platform Type

World Automatic Identification Systems Market by Platform (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Vessel-based, and Onshore-based

Analysis by Application

World Automatic Identification Systems Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Maritime Security, Vessel Tracking, Fleet Management, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

World Automatic Identification Systems Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Automatic Identification Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

India for Inclusion of AIS-Related Clauses in its New Maritime Contracts

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Diverse Application Areas Promise Growth of the AIS Market

AIS and CAS Gain Traction in Maritime Applications

Positive Outlook for Maritime Transport to Augment Growth of AIS Market

AIS Becomes New Norm in Maritime Industry for Real-Time Vessel Tracking

Rising Commercial & Recreational Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for AIS

World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2019

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for Automatic Identification System

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market

Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018

Expanding Fleet of Cruise Liners Presents Favorable Outlook for AIS Market

Global Luxury Yacht Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Total Number of Cruise Ships in Service for the Years 2019, 2020, 2023 & 2026

Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Automatic Identification System Market

New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by Vessel Type for 2018 and 2020

Transmission of Environmental Information over AIS for Ensuring Navigational Safety

Automatic Identification System Gains Traction in Climate Recording Applications

Reporting Weather Observations Using AIS Transmitters

Real-time Monitoring of Ship Response to Major Storm Events

Novel Opportunities Identified in Hydrography Survey Projects

Automatic Identification Systems Steps In to Simplify Harbor Monitoring

Emphasis on Migration from Onshore to Offshore Oilfield Operations to Augment Long-Term Growth Prospects

Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration & Production Expenditure Worldwide by Segment (2015-2019): Percentage Breakdown of Expenditure for Drilling, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation (EPCI), Life of Field, Offshore Supply Vehicle, and Subsea

Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2019

Subsea Capital Expenditure Worldwide by Depth of Installation (2019 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of CAPEX for Installations at Depth of Below 99 Meters, 100-499, 500-999, 1000-1499, and 1500 Meters and Above

Critical Importance of Tracking System in Offshore Environments Augurs Well for Future Growth

Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Technology Use in Oil and Gas Industry: % of Companies Using Technology in Operations

Naval Defense Emerge as a Key End-Use Sector

Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$ Million (2011-2019)

Fast Evolving Role of Unmanned Vessels Bodes Well

Disruptions in Military Training and Defense Budget Cuts Amidst the Pandemic

Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September & November 2020

Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021 and 2023

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

AIS Evolution in Full Swing with Regulatory Support & Technological Progress

Select Technological Advancements

AIS Spoofing Menace Highlights Need for AI to Help Businesses Stay on Top of Game

Automatic Identification System Data: The Promises and Drawbacks

Challenges in the AIS Domain

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

