Global Sanitary Ware Market Size Projection to Surpasses $17.76 Billion by 2030 at a 5.30% Growth Rate: Insights into Revenue Forecast and Market Share Analysis

Washington, DC, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Sanitary Ware Market By Technology (Spangles, Slip Casting, Pressure Coating, Jiggering, Isostatic Casting, And Others), By Product Type (Urinals, Washbasins & Kitchen Sinks, Bidets, Water Closets, Faucets, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), By End-User (Commercial And Residential), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Sanitary Ware Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 11.75 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 17.76 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.30% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Sanitary Ware? How big is the Sanitary Ware Industry?

Report Overview:

Sanitary ware products are a broad range of bathroom items that play a crucial role in maintaining hygiene and sanitation. The product category includes washbasins, urinals, faucets, showers, vanity units, mirrors, cisterns, bathroom cabinets , and many more such bathroom appliances that are used by people in residential, commercial, or public settings. The sanitary ware market deals with the designing, production, and distribution of several sanitary ware products across end-users. It brings together a large chain of manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, and other essential stakeholders that ensure the smooth flow of products and services throughout the supply chain. Some crucial characteristics of modern-age sanitary ware include high durability, design, functionality, hygiene, and water efficiency.

Global Sanitary Ware Market: Growth Dynamics

The global sanitary ware market is projected to grow due to the rising middle-income population across the globe. With an increase in job opportunities along with multiple working family members, the affordability index across many regions has grown in the last decade. In addition to this, rampant urbanization and product awareness has assisted in higher demand for aesthetically pleasing and functional private spaces including bathrooms.

The sanitary ware industry is expected to create a larger consumer database driven by growing product innovation as manufacturers invest more resources in meeting consumer expectations. In recent times, there has been a steady rise in housing demand due to increasing population. As more houses, including stand-alone or residential complexes, continue to be built either by private companies or as a government infrastructure development project, the requirement for modern sanitary ware will continue to rise.

One of the most anticipated segments in sanitary ware includes the range of products that focus on improving water efficiency as sustainability remains a prime focus for residential and commercial space builders.

The global sanitary ware market could face growth limitations due to higher dependency on certain regions for the supply of preferred sanitary ware products. As geo-political situations across many nations continue to remain volatile, manufacturers and distributors may have to deal with difficult trading situations in the coming years. Moreover, the high cost associated with the installation of sanitary ware, especially the ones belonging to the premium range, could further deter consumers from spending on new installations until absolutely required.

The rising awareness surrounding hygiene and sanitation may provide growth opportunities whereas the longer replacement periods between installations could challenge industry growth

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11.75 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 17.76 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.30% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Kohler Co., Roca Sanitario S.A., TOTO Ltd., LIXIL Group Corporation, Geberit AG, American Standard Brands, Duravit AG, Ideal Standard International, Villeroy & Boch AG, Jaquar Group, CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., Hindware Homes Ltd., Grohe AG, Hansgrohe SE, Laufen Bathrooms AG, VitrA, Inax Corporation, Ceramica Dolomite, Cotto Thailand, RAK Ceramics, Ideal Bathrooms, Toscana Sanitari, Gala Group, Sanitec Group, and Vitra Bathroom Solutions. Key Segment By Technology, Product Type, Distribution Channel, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Sanitary Ware Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global sanitary ware market is segmented based on technology, product type, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

Based on technology, the global market divisions are spangles, slip casting, pressure coating, jiggering, isostatic casting, and others.

Based on product type, the sanitary ware industry is divided into urinals, washbasins & kitchen sinks , bidets, water closets, faucets, and others. During 2022, the water closets segment registered the highest growth since it is one of the most basic sanitation ware that is installed in every setting including public and private spaces. Currently, there is a growing demand for ceramic-based water basins due to their higher quality or appearance along with the convenience of cleaning and managing these basins. They are highly resistant to chemicals and other strong agents as they do not tend to lose their appearance with time. Moreover, the increasing number of options aided by growing product innovation ensures that a larger consumer group is targeted. There is a growing requirement for vanity basins in premium public units such as theaters, malls, and airports. The life expectancy of a ceramic sink is nearly 50 years.

Based on distribution channel, the global market is divided into online and offline.

Based on the end-user, the global sanitary ware industry is divided into commercial and residential. The highest growth was observed in the residential segment in 2022 which includes units such as houses, apartments, and condominiums. They have higher overall demand for sanitary ware products. The segmental growth is expected to be led by increasing construction and building projects across the globe, especially in developing nations such as China and India which have registered a growing construction rate of high-rise buildings targeting the residential sector. Most of these new-age homes are equipped with world-class interior design including sanitary ware products. As per Bloomberg, China had more than 2900 buildings taller than 492 feet as of 2022.

The global Sanitary Ware market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Spangles

Slip Casting

Pressure Coating

Jiggering

Isostatic Casting

Others

By Product Type

Urinals

Washbasins & Kitchen Sinks

Bidets

Water Closets

Faucets

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By End-User

Commercial

Residential

Personal

Browse the full “Sanitary Ware Market By Technology (Spangles, Slip Casting, Pressure Coating, Jiggering, Isostatic Casting, And Others), By Product Type (Urinals, Washbasins & Kitchen Sinks, Bidets, Water Closets, Faucets, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Online And Offline), By End-User (Commercial And Residential), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sanitary-ware-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Sanitary Ware market include -

Kohler Co.

Roca Sanitario S.A.

TOTO Ltd.

LIXIL Group Corporation

Geberit AG

American Standard Brands

Duravit AG

Ideal Standard International

Villeroy & Boch AG

Jaquar Group

CERA Sanitaryware Ltd.

Hindware Homes Ltd.

Grohe AG

Hansgrohe SE

Laufen Bathrooms AG

VitrA

Inax Corporation

Ceramica Dolomite

Cotto Thailand

RAK Ceramics

Ideal Bathrooms

Toscana Sanitari

Gala Group

Sanitec Group

Vitra Bathroom Solutions.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global sanitary ware market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.30% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global sanitary ware market size was valued at around USD 11.75 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.76 billion, by 2030.

The 17.76market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for aesthetic-enhancing sanitary ware products

Based on technology segmentation, slip casting was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on distribution channel segmentation, offline was the leading channel in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Sanitary Ware industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Sanitary Ware Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Sanitary Ware Industry?

What segments does the Sanitary Ware Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Sanitary Ware Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Technology, Product Type, Distribution Channel, By End-User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the global sanitary ware market due to increasing assistance by the regional governments to promote the already well-established sanitary ware regional industry. China is currently one of the largest suppliers of exquisite bathroom fixtures. Additionally, regions such as India, South Korea, Singapore, and other nations have high domestic demand as the population continues to rise along with a steady increase in disposable income.

Europe is projected to act as a significant contributor to the global market due to the high demand for designer or premium range of sanitary ware. Moreover, increasing renovation and building activities aided by a strong emphasis on water conservation could further fuel the regional sanitary ware sector.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In August 2022, QUEO, a provider of luxury bathrooms belonging to the house of Hindware Limited, launched a new collection of sanitary ware and faucets. The range is called ‘Forza’ and with this move, the company plans to expand its presence in the premium bath ware segment

In January 2022, Pearl Precision launched a new range of high-quality faucet collection and bathroom accessories in India

In January 2022, Kerovit, belonging to the house of Kajaria launched Aurum Collections, a premium range of sanitaryware and faucets. The range includes contemporary and colorful designs and offers the right balance between design, technology, and color symphony

