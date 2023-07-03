Dental Prosthetics Market to Worth USD 29.8 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest,the dental prosthetics market is experiencing significant growth driven by various factors. There has been an increase in dental caries, periodontal diseases, and tooth loss cases. These oral health conditions necessitate dental prosthetics to restore the functionality and appearance of the affected teeth or oral structures.

Prosthodontics is a specialized field of dentistry dedicated to diagnosing, treating, and managing oral health conditions through dental prosthetics. Dental prosthetics market analysis, including fixed and removable restorations, are employed by prosthodontists to restore normal dental function and enhance aesthetic appearance. These treatments are essential in oral rehabilitation, helping patients regain the ability to chew, speak, and smile confidently.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12.4 billion 2030 Value Projection USD 29.8 billion CAGR 11.6% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Type

End User

Material Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Dental Prosthetics Market

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Straumann Group

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Henry Schein, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

GC Corporation

Institut Straumann AG

Planmeca Oy

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

Nobel Biocare Services AG

CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG

Ultradent Products, Inc.

BEGO GmbH & Co. KG

Dentatus AB

Glidewell Laboratories

Amann Girrbach AG

Renishaw plc

The Crowns Segmentis Expected to Grow in the market Due to the Rising Adoption of Cutting-Edge Technology

The crowns category has emerged as the leading segment in the global dental prosthetics market, capturing the largest market share. This dominance is expected to continue and even accelerate in the forecast period. One of the key factors driving this growth is the adoption of cutting-edge technology, such as Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM), in the manufacturing process of dental crowns. CAD/CAM technology enables the precise and efficient fabrication of dental crowns, enhancing prosthetics' overall quality and accuracy.

The markets in North America are projected to maintain their dominance in the global dental prosthetics market during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to multiple factors. Firstly, there has been an increase in the prevalence of accidents and sports injuries in the region, leading to a higher demand for dental prosthetics. These prosthetics play a vital role in restoring dental function and aesthetics for individuals who have experienced dental trauma.

Dentures Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Growing Population

The dentures segment is also poised to dominate the global dental prosthetics market. Research conducted across 19 countries revealed that approximately 19% of the population surveyed wore some form of denture, translating to nearly one in five individuals. Denture users were observed to utilize two main types of dentures: partial and complete.

Regional markets in Europe have emerged as the leading region in the global dental prosthetics market, boasting the largest market share. The dental prosthetics market is characterized by several key factors contributing to its prominence. The region exhibits higher rates of dental disease diagnosis and treatment, indicating a greater awareness and focus on oral health among the population. This emphasis on dental care drives the demand for dental prosthetics as individuals seek solutions to restore oral function and aesthetics.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the dental prosthetics market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Dental Prosthetics Market

In 2022, Anthogyr, a renowned French implantology specialist, expanded its Axiom implant system by introducing the Axiom X3. The Axiom implant range has gained recognition among dental implantologists for its exceptional prosthetic performance, user-friendly design, and consistent treatment outcomes. The launch of Axiom X3 further strengthens Anthogyr's position in the dental implant market, offering enhanced options and solutions to dental professionals worldwide.

National Dentex Labs, a major network of fully-owned dental laboratories in North America, recently completed the acquisition of Biotech Dental Prosthetics. Biotech Dental Prosthetics, based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has established itself as a reputable provider of dental prosthetics in the region.

Key Questions Answered in Dental Prosthetics Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

