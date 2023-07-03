Normal Saline for Parenteral Use Market Size (2023-2031) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the normal saline for parenteral use market was valued at US$ 3.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 5.32 billion, registering a revenue CAGR of 5.5% by 2031.

The global market for the global normal saline for parenteral use market was analyzed, and it is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Normal saline is frequently used to treat various illnesses, including dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, wound care, sepsis, hemorrhage, and others.

Recent Development in the Global Normal Saline for Parenteral Use Market:

In February 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration gave B. Braun Medical clearance to start up operations at its new IV saline solution manufacturing facility in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Normal Saline for Parenteral Use Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 3.28 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 5.32 billion CAGR 5.5% Base Year For Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Key Takeaways:

The large prevalence of diseases requiring hospitalization is driving the global market revenue.

The rising technical advancements and increasing investments in R&D are boosting revenue growth.

The rapid and most effective way to give diarrheal patients the fluids they need to stay alive is through parenteral administration of normal saline.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The demand for normal saline for parenteral use is rising as a result of increase in hospital admissions to ICUs and NICUs. This further contributed to the market revenue growth.

However, the replacement of saline with balanced fluids may limit the market revenue expansion.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on the type, the global normal saline for parenteral use market is segmented into plastic bottles, glass bottles, and flexible bags. The software segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to the increasing use of strategic partnerships and the preference for plastic bottles over the glass to prevent breakage during the delivery of IV fluids.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the global normal saline for parenteral use market is segmented into intravascular injection, intravenous injection, and others. The intravenous segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. Intravenous injection is the preferred way of delivering normal saline, which mostly accounts for the segment's dominance.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global normal saline for parenteral use market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The presence of significant key market players, high frequency of disease occurrence, and high disposable income contribute to the significant revenue share.

Competitive Landscape

The following is a list of the prominent players in the global market of normal saline for parenteral use:

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Kelun Group

ICU Medical

Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8616

