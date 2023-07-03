Normal Saline for Parenteral Use Market Size (2023-2031) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the normal saline for parenteral use market was valued at US$ 3.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 5.32 billion, registering a revenue CAGR of 5.5% by 2031.
The global market for the global normal saline for parenteral use market was analyzed, and it is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Normal saline is frequently used to treat various illnesses, including dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, wound care, sepsis, hemorrhage, and others.
Recent Development in the Global Normal Saline for Parenteral Use Market:
- In February 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration gave B. Braun Medical clearance to start up operations at its new IV saline solution manufacturing facility in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Normal Saline for Parenteral Use Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size Value in 2022
|US$ 3.28 billion
|Revenue Forecast in 2031
|US$ 5.32 billion
|CAGR
|5.5%
|Base Year For Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments Covered
|Type, Application, and Region
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways:
- The large prevalence of diseases requiring hospitalization is driving the global market revenue.
- The rising technical advancements and increasing investments in R&D are boosting revenue growth.
- The rapid and most effective way to give diarrheal patients the fluids they need to stay alive is through parenteral administration of normal saline.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
The demand for normal saline for parenteral use is rising as a result of increase in hospital admissions to ICUs and NICUs. This further contributed to the market revenue growth.
However, the replacement of saline with balanced fluids may limit the market revenue expansion.
Market Segmentation:
Segmentation By Type
Based on the type, the global normal saline for parenteral use market is segmented into plastic bottles, glass bottles, and flexible bags. The software segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to the increasing use of strategic partnerships and the preference for plastic bottles over the glass to prevent breakage during the delivery of IV fluids.
Segmentation By Application
Based on the application, the global normal saline for parenteral use market is segmented into intravascular injection, intravenous injection, and others. The intravenous segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. Intravenous injection is the preferred way of delivering normal saline, which mostly accounts for the segment's dominance.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global normal saline for parenteral use market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The presence of significant key market players, high frequency of disease occurrence, and high disposable income contribute to the significant revenue share.
Competitive Landscape
The following is a list of the prominent players in the global market of normal saline for parenteral use:
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Kelun Group
- ICU Medical
- Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
Report Coverage
The global market for normal saline for parenteral use is studied and analyzed in-depth. The study looks at the basic market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecasting, significant market participants, and collaborations.
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
- Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
- Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
- Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
- Granular insights at global/regional/country level
- Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
- Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
- Winning imperatives
- Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
- Distributor Landscape Assessment
- Pricing Intelligence
- Customer Base Assessment
- Investment & Initiatives Analysis
- 'Business Profile' of Key Players
