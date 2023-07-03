Global Texture Paint Market Size To Worth USD 16.7 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.25%

New York, United States , July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Texture Paint Market Size to grow from USD 11.5 Billion in 2022 to USD 16.7 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.25% during the forecast period.

One of the most popular paint colours right now is textured paint. The fact that textured paint is so thick and doesn't require priming adds to its appeal. Textured paint can be applied in a variety of ways and comes in a variety of hues. Flaws such various abnormalities, cracks, and holes can be concealed using textured paint. Textured paint, which is often more durable, is intended to conceal imperfections in walls or ceilings. Textured paint can be used to create creative and unique wall designs. Texture paint appears slightly more textured and gritty than flat paint. The walls have a rustic aspect because of their roughness. The detailed or creative side of the texture paint immediately catches the viewer's attention. The texture paints have a long lifespan because they are resistant to heat, water, wind, and UV rays. Texture paints are easy to use and don't require any special skills. The texture paints have lower maintenance costs. The texture paints give your living space a fresh individuality. Textile paints are perfect for outdoor applications because they are opaque and come in different gloss levels.

There is now a greater need for both commercial and residential construction due to the population growth. Government assistance is also a factor in the building industry, which is fueling the expansion of the global market for texture paint. The textured paints are a simpler approach to give the walls a lovely appearance. They are capable of repelling water, wind, sun's UV radiation, and abrupt temperature fluctuations. When used as interior paint, texture paints offer exceptional resistance to fungal and algae growth as well as sagging, peeling, and flaking. Additionally, it comes in a wide spectrum of textures, from mirror-polished smoothness to rickety roughness. These paints require minimal upkeep because they are incredibly robust and abrasion-resistant. The overall demand for texture paint is expected to increase throughout the projected period as a result of all these qualities.

Although both residential and non-residential sectors utilise texture paints widely, the market's overall growth is constrained by the volatile organic compound (VOC) content of these paints. The VOC exposure may result in nausea, headaches, renal damage, and irritation of the eyes and throat. Additionally, tight regulations are being implemented by regulatory organisations to lessen the impact of VOC on human health. For instance, in an effort to comply with the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) clean air standards, the Ozone Transport Commission (OTC) has formed in order to minimise VOC limitations, which restrains the development of the worldwide texture paint market. In addition, the high price of texture paint relative to ordinary paint has an impact on the expansion of the global market for texture paint. Due to a scarcity of competent labour and longer application processes, market expansion may be hampered. In addition, the high price of texture paint relative to ordinary paint has an impact on the expansion of the global market for texture paint. Due to a scarcity of competent labour and longer application processes, market expansion may be hampered.

Global Texture Paint Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Water Based, Solvent Based, Others), By Type (Smooth Texture Paint, Sand Texture Paint, Orange Peel Texture Paint, Popcorn Texture Paint, Others), By Application (Interior, Exterior), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

Technology Insights

Water based segment is dominating the market with the largest market share

On the basis of technology, the global texture paint market is segmented into water based, solvent based, and others. Among these, the water-based segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period. Water is used as a solvent in water-based texture paints, which also contain pigments, fillers, and binder that have all been dissolved in the liquid. They are environmentally friendly paint with little to no adverse health effects due to their low volatile organic compound content. Additionally, they are simple to clean. In addition, these paints have hardly any fragrance, which makes painting more enjoyable and makes the surroundings kid-friendly.

Type Insights

Sand texture paint segment holds the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on type, the global texture paint market is segmented into smooth texture paint, sand texture paint, orange peel texture paint, popcorn texture paint, and others. Among these, the sand texture paint segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Sand-based additives are used in sand texture paint. It comes in medium, fine, and coarse grain sizes and is used for interior latex painting. These paints are further divided into two groups: texture paint that has been pre-mixed and texture paint that has been mixed thereafter. In texture paint that has been pre-mixed, sand additives have already been added and are accessible for direct application; however, they are not present in post-mixing paint and must be added as desired. Ceilings look fantastic when painted with sand texture paint. Due to its low cost and ease of use, sand texture paint is becoming more and more popular for painting walls and ceilings.

Application Insights

Interior segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of application, the global texture paint market is segmented into interior and exterior. Among these, the interior segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. Floors, internal walls, and ceilings are painted with texture paints. The key element that is projected to boost the expansion of the segment is the increase in the use of texture paints for house interior design. Aside from this, the enormous expenditure on interior decoration is accelerating the market's total expansion.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the global Texture Paint market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific area dominates due to the increased demand from the commercial and residential sectors. Continuing infrastructure projects and increased disposable incomes are a couple of the factors fueling the growth of the texture paint market in the Asia Pacific region. Singapore's government spends at least USD 2 billion every month on public infrastructure, according to the Australian Trade and Investment Commissions.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Texture Paint Market include Asian Paints, Nippon Paint, Berger Paints, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Hempel A/S, Kansai Paint, Jotun, Axalta Coating Systems, Valspar, Crown Paints, AkzoNobel, Andura Coatings, Spctra Texture Wall Coating Pvt. Ltd, Diamond Paints, California Paints, DuluxGroup BSC Paints, Al-Jazeera Factory for Paints Co., National Paints Factories Co. Ltd., and Kelly-Moore Paints.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Texture Paint Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Texture Paint Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



