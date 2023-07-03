Business of Soccer Kit Supplier Deals in 2023: Brazilian Top-flight League Continues to Stand as the Next Biggest League Outside of Europe

Dublin, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of Soccer Kit Supplier Deals - Rest of the World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report separates the rest of the biggest leagues in what is described as the most popular sport in the world. It breaks down each team deal in each league individually and explores trends in the market and helps understand brand strategy and insight.



The Brazilian top-flight league continues to stand as the next biggest league outside of Europe in 2023. With an average estimated deal price of $4.36 million, Brazil is a competitive market which could rival the biggest in Europe.

The three biggest brands in the sportswear market in Europe are indeed also in the rest of the world, as adidas, Nike and PUMA all look to establish a strong international presence. Nike and PUMA are the most visible in terms of number of leagues whilst adidas are the biggest spenders and boast the largest portfolio of deals.



Key Highlights



A clear breakdown of individual leagues and teams to help create a clear understanding of the current landscape.

Exploring all leagues from various different regions and continents. A full list of estimated ad reported values linked to each team deal. A clear breakdown of how the brands themselves view the market outside of Europe.



Scope

The idea behind this report is to offer greater context to how commercial soccer is outside of the biggest markets in Europe. It highlights and compares some of the biggest deals on the planet and helps identify the current trends and market thinking.

It also helps identify how the brands strategize and target soccer leagues outside of Europe, and helps understand what happens in markets where there is less interest from the likes of adidas, Nike and PUMA.

Reasons to Buy

Soccer is the biggest sport on the planet and this report offers a truly international picture of the kit supplier landscape. It breaks down the deals by teams, leagues and brands to truly uncover what active deals are in the market in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. League Breakdown



3. Overview



4. Brand Profiles



5. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cd191q



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.