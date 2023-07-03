Luxembourg Insurance Industry Report 2023: Governance, Risk and Compliance

Dublin, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxembourg Insurance Industry - Governance, Risk and Compliance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.



Report Scope

An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Luxembourg.

The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key parameters including licensing requirements permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Key Highlights

Commissariat aux Assurance regulates the Luxembourg insurance industry.

The Law prohibits non-admitted insurance; however, unlicensed insurers and reinsurers from EU and EEA Member States are permitted.

FDI is permitted in the Luxembourg insurance industry up to 100%.

Composite insurance is not allowed in Luxembourg.

Solvency II is implemented from January 1, 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

Legislation Overview

Supervision and Control

Legislation

Compulsory Insurance

Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

Company Registration and Operation

License

Foreign Direct Investment / Ownership

Minimum Capital Requirements

Solvency Margins

Reserve Requirements

Statutory Return Requirements

Fee Structure

Taxation

Tax on Insurance Premium

Corporate Income Tax

Corporate Capital Gains Tax

Value Added Tax

Legal System

Policy Practice

