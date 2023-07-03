Global mRNA Platform Market to Reach $120.1 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global mRNA Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06156075/?utm_source=GNW
Covid-19 Vaccine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, will witness the steepest decline of -4.2% to reach US$96.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The decline is led by the waning pandemic, lower disease severity and reduced reliance on vaccines. The Cancer Vaccine segment, on the other hand, will continue to witness robust growth and reach US$18.3 billion over the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 0.9% CAGR
The mRNA Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61.6 Billion in the year 2022 and will continue to decline at a rate of -1.8% over the analysis period. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 0.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Rest of Asia-Pacific (excluding China) will remain the only other regional market to witness a positive growth of 0.5% over the analysis period to reach a projected market value of US$8.9 billion by 2030. Canada and Japan will each decline at -3.3% and -2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies
Effectiveness of Vaccinations
Covid-19 Vaccine Shortages Hit Global Supply Initiative
Saving Lives with Vaccines
Dosing Interval Adjustment to Expand Coverage
Global COVID-19 Vaccine Inequity
Accessibility of Vaccines
Impact of Vaccine Inequity on the Economy
Impact of Vaccine Inequity on the Labor Market
Financing Vaccines
mRNA Platform - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
MRNA - A CONCEPTUAL UNDERSTANDING
MRNA: A New Approach to Medicine
Long Wait & Scientific Breakthroughs
mRNA Vaccines - An Introduction
With Unparalleled Turnaround Time, mRNA Platform Adds
Revolutionary Dimension to Vaccine Development
mRNA: Making Cells Act as Vaccine Factory
mRNA Vaccines: Advantages
mRNA Vaccines: Cons
mRNA Vaccine Approvals
A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: Key Differences
Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: The Development Process
How mRNA Vaccine Works & Earlier Testing Efforts
mRNA Vaccines: Safety Quotient
Other Notable Efforts Centered on mRNA Technology
Overcoming Challenges
As Serious Candidate, mRNA Technology Warrants Attention from
Scientific Community
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Global mRNA Vaccines Market on a Dynamic Growth Track
Riding COVID-19 Wave, mRNA Vaccines Take Center Stage & See
Exciting Times Ahead
COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Approval Details
COVID-19 Funding Details of Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine
Production Capacity of mRNA Frontrunners in Millions of Doses
for 2021
COVID-19 Pandemic: An Eventful Year for RNA
COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on May 17, 2021
COVID-19?s Impact on Vaccine Development - A Transformative
Shift to mRNA vaccines
mRNA Based Vaccines in Clinical Development
mRNA Vaccines in Phase IV Clinical Trials
mRNA Vaccines in Phase III Clinical Trials
mRNA Vaccines in Phase II Clinical Trials
Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology
Vaccine Technologies in Pre-Clinical Studies
VARIOUS VIRUS VARIANTS
COVID-19 Virus Can Adapt & Undergo ?Escape Mutation? to Pose
Vaccine Challenge
Indian Variant of COVID-19 Virus Puts Healthcare System on
Brink of Major Collapse
Investigating the Virulence Profile of India?s N440K Variant
Is South African Variant a Formidable Threat?
E484K Mutation Challenges Vaccine Developers
Rising Cases in South Africa & Other Countries
California Strain Emerges to be More Contagious and Deadly
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Low to Modest Level of
Efficacy against South African Variant
Pfizer/BioNTech Trailing a Third Covid-19 Shot to Provide
Variant Protection
Moderna?s Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate Ready for Clinical
Study
mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish Cancer and Other Diseases, Cancer
Segment to Make Major Contribution to Global mRNA Vaccines
Market
The US Holds Leading Position, while Asia-Pacific Exhibits
Lucrative Growth in mRNA Vaccines Market
Faster, Effective and Cheaper: Adaptability of mRNA Vaccine
Unleashes Potential Utility for Developing Nations
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE SPACE
Pfizer and BioNTech?s COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World?s First
Authorization
UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer?s
Vaccine
After UK, US Gives Nod to Pfizer?s Vaccine
EU Approves Pfizer?s Vaccine
BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and
Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU
Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNtech to Support Covid-
19 Vaccine Production
FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15
Years Age (May, 2021)
Moderna?s mRNA Vaccine Bags Approval from US FDA
Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US
FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15
Years Age (May, 2021)
Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12
Years (March, 2021)
Recent Market Activity
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
BioNTech - A Pioneer in mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapies
List of BioNTech?s mRNA Candidates in Clinical Trials for Cancer
Moderna?s Ambitious Stride into Vaccine Development: From a
Novice to Know All
Moderna?s mRNA Prophylactic Vaccines
mRNA Cancer Vaccines
mRNA Intratumoral Immuno-Oncology
mRNA Systemic Secreted & Cell Surface Therapeutics
mRNA Systemic Intracellular Therapeutics
Sanofi Commences Clinical Trials of mRNA vaccine for Covid-19
mRNA as Promising Vaccine Technology Entices Startups to Join
the Bandwagon
Noteworthy Startups Exploiting mRNA Technology
Providence Therapeutics
pHion Therapeutics
eTheRNA immunotherapies & 20Med Therapeutics
The East Falls behind the West in Embracing the Revolutionary
mRNA Technology for Developing Vaccines to Fight against
COVID-19
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Coronavirus Cases Drive the Market Demand
Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Conditions to
Unleash Gains & Help mRNA Vaccines Market Gallop Ahead
mRNA Vaccines Development for Other Infectious Diseases and
Therapeutic Areas Gains Momentum
Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040
Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs
(in Thousands) by Region for 2018
Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic
Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for the Market
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &
2023
Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive
Healthy Market Growth
Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In
000s)
Regulatory Landscape for mRNA Vaccines
Regulatory Pathway Dealing with mRNA Vaccines
mRNA Vaccine Patent Scenario
The Best Route of Administration for mRNA Vaccines
CDC Study on Vaccine Effectiveness States mRNA Vaccines Offer
More Protective Benefits than other Vaccines (March, 2021)
mRNA CANCER VACCINES
Introduction
Cancer Vaccines Vs. Immunotherapies
Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding Immunostimulants
mRNA Vaccines Vs. DNA Vaccines
Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding TAAs
mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Vaccines
Clinical Trials of mRNA Vaccines Encoding Neoantigens (Neo-Ag)
mRNA Benefits Profile
mRNA Vaccines for Covid-19 Pave the Way
Challenges
Personalized mRNA Vaccine
Clinical Overview of mRNA Cancer Vaccines
mRNA encoding Immunostimulants
mRNA vaccine encoding tumor-associated antigens
mRNA vaccine encoding Neoantigen, personalized vaccine
mRNA Influenza Vaccines
Perpetual Evolution of Influenza Viruses Makes mRNA a
Fascinating Vaccine Platform
Vaccines Built on mRNA
Clinical Trials for mRNA Vaccines
mRNA Vaccine as Game Changer for Flu Viruses Eluding
Conventional Vaccine Efforts
mRNA: A Next-Generation Vaccination Approach
Moderna Moves Ahead to Brew Novel mRNA Vaccines for Influenza &
Other Viruses
COVID-19 Vaccine Technology to Foster Development of Effective
Flu Shots
mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Flu Shots
mRNA Technology, H/N Spike Proteins & Clinical Trials
mRNA Technology: A Suitable Candidate for Universal & Effective
Influenza Vaccines
Benefits & Limitations of mRNA Vaccines over Traditional Options
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World mRNA Platform Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2021 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mRNA
Platform by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 5-Year Perspective for mRNA Platform by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Covid-19 Vaccine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 5-Year Perspective for Covid-19 Vaccine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2027
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Vaccine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 5-Year Perspective for Cancer Vaccine by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Indications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 5-Year Perspective for Other Indications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
mRNA Platform Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
US FDA Gives Nod to Pfizer and Moderna?s mRNA Vaccines
Moderna to Supply 100 Million more Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to
the US Government
Lonza Announces Plans to Double Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Output
in Switzerland
US Regulators Give Nod to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for
Ages 12 to 15
Sanofi Joins Hands with Moderna to Produce COVID-19 Vaccines
for Global Supply
Table 10: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mRNA
Platform by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and
Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: USA 5-Year Perspective for mRNA Platform by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2023 & 2027
CANADA
Vaccination Gathers Steam Across Canada
Percentage (%) of Population Vaccinated (at least one dose) in
Canada by Province/Territory As of May 3, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccine Deals in Canada
Pfizer Plans to Ramp up COVID-19 Vaccine Supply to Canada from
May, 2021
Canada Grants Approval to Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shot for Use in
Children in 12-15 Years Age Group
Table 12: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
mRNA Platform by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine
and Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: Canada 5-Year Perspective for mRNA Platform by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2023 & 2027
JAPAN
mRNA Platform Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
COVID-19 Vaccination Programs in Japan Move Forward at Snail?s
Pace
Reasons Responsible for Setback
Vaccine Timeline & Availability
Japan Demands for Vaccine-Related Data
People?s Low Trust in Vaccines
Japan?s Efforts to Develop Indigenous Vaccines
Japan to Step Up COVID-19 Immunization Drive to Cover Geriatric
Population
Japan Inks Deal with Pfizer to Secure 50 Million Additional
Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Japan Pushes Shipments of Pfizer?s COVID-19 Shots to Vaccinate
Elderly
Table 14: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mRNA
Platform by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and
Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: Japan 5-Year Perspective for mRNA Platform by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2023 & 2027
CHINA
mRNA Platform Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
BioNTech?s Shot to Become First Western COVID-19 Vaccine to
Secure Authorization in China
Table 16: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mRNA
Platform by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and
Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: China 5-Year Perspective for mRNA Platform by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2023 & 2027
EUROPE
mRNA Platform Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
EU Urges Nations to Focus on COVID-19 Vaccine Sharing & Export
to Beat the Pandemic (May, 2021)
COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Gathers Pace in Europe after Initial Glitch
EU Approves Pfizer?s Vaccine
EU Eyes on Milestone Deal to Get 1.8 Billion Doses of Pfizer-
BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
European Agency Makes Changes to Ramp Up Supply & Manufacturing
Capacity of Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines
BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and
Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU
Table 18: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
mRNA Platform by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: Europe 5-Year Perspective for mRNA Platform by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2027
Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
mRNA Platform by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine
and Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Europe 5-Year Perspective for mRNA Platform by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2023 & 2027
FRANCE
mRNA Platform Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 22: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
mRNA Platform by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine
and Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: France 5-Year Perspective for mRNA Platform by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2023 & 2027
GERMANY
mRNA Platform Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 24: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
mRNA Platform by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine
and Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Germany 5-Year Perspective for mRNA Platform by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2023 & 2027
ITALY
Italy Plans to Produce mRNA Vaccines Domestically
Table 26: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mRNA
Platform by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and
Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Italy 5-Year Perspective for mRNA Platform by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2023 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
mRNA Platform Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Market Analysis
UK Wins COVID-19 Vaccine Race with Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech
Vaccine
Moderna Modifies Supply Contract with UK to Deliver Additional
Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
UK?s Independent Vaccine Deals
Table 28: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mRNA
Platform by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and
Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: UK 5-Year Perspective for mRNA Platform by Indication -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19 Vaccine,
Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years 2023 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 30: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for mRNA Platform by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer
Vaccine and Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Rest of Europe 5-Year Perspective for mRNA Platform
by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the
Years 2023 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
mRNA Platform Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
INDIA
Pfizer Looks Forward to Make its COVID-19 Vaccine Available in
India
AUSTRALIA
Australia to Buy 20 Million Extra Doses of Pfizer COVID-19
Vaccine, Pivoting away from AstraZeneca
NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand Acquires Ultra-Cold Freezers to Store Pfizer?s
COVID-19 Vaccine
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for mRNA Platform by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer
Vaccine and Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for mRNA Platform by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2023 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
THE MIDDLE EAST
BAHRAIN
Bahrain Becomes the Second Country to Offer Emergency Use
Approval to Pfizer?s Vaccine
AFRICA
SOUTH AFRICA
New Virus Variant in South Africa Creates a Challenge
Highly Infectious COVID-19 Variant Spurs Countries to Impose
Travel Ban from South Africa
LATIN AMERICA
Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns Launched in Latin American
Countries
BRAZIL
Brazil Signs Deal to Buy Additional 100 Million Doses from
Pfizer/BioNTech
MEXICO
Mexico?s Cofepris Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer’s COVID-19
Vaccine
Table 34: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for mRNA Platform by Indication - Covid-19 Vaccine, Cancer
Vaccine and Other Indications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Rest of World 5-Year Perspective for mRNA Platform by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Covid-19
Vaccine, Cancer Vaccine and Other Indications for the Years
2023 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION

Global mRNA Platform Market to Reach $120.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for mRNA Platform estimated at US$136.2 billion in the year 2022, is projected to decline to US$120.1 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a compounded average rate of decline of -1.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
