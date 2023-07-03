Global Organic Rankine Cycle Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Rankine Cycle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032401/?utm_source=GNW

Geothermal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.4% CAGR and reach US$1.0 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $91.7 Million, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 19.7% CAGR



The Organic Rankine Cycle market in the U.S. is estimated at US$91.7 million in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$436.4 million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.5% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.



Waste Heat Recovery Application Segment to Reach $144.7 Million by 2030



By Application segment, Waste Heat Recovery is projected to reach US$144.7 million by 2030, from the US$38.5 million estimated in the year 2022. Over the analysis period 2022-2030, Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.8%, followed by Europe and Canada at 15.8% and 14.2% respectively.



- Toshiba Corporation

- General Electric Company

- Siemens Energy AG

- Toshiba Mitsubishi Electric Industrial Systems Co., Ltd.

- Barber-Nichols, Inc.

- Enogia, Sas

- R&D Dynamics Corporation

- Air Squared, Inc.

- Sigma Thermal

- ElectraTherm, Inc.

- Entropea Labs Limited

- Opel Energy Systems Private Limited

- TransPacific Energy, Inc.

- Turboden SPA

- Boustead International Heaters Limited





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw

Spotlight on Renewable Energy Driving the Organic Rankine

Cycle Market

COVID-19 Brings Serious Challenges for Biomass Power Industry

COVID-19 Brings Geothermal Projects to a Standstill in Turkey

Organic Rankine Cycle - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2021 (E)

An Introduction to Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC)

ORC Technology: Primary Applications

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Clean Energy Generation Bonanza Portends Radical Gains for

Global ORC Market

ORC Waste Heat to Power Market Enjoys Real Moment with Adoption

of Clean Energy Generation Technologies

Researchers Bet on Innovative ORC Technology to Exploit

Industrial Waste Heat

Analysis by Application

World Organic Rankine Cycle Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Geothermal, Waste Heat

Recovery, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

World Organic Rankine Cycle Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Organic Rankine Cycle Market - Geographic Regions Ranked

by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: USA, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World,

Europe, and Canada

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Applications of ORC

Rising Demand for Single-Stage and Cascaded ORC Systems

Commercial Use of Organic ORC Systems for Small and Large Scale

Thermal Conversion

Steam Rankine Cycle Systems for Nuclear Plants and Coal-fired

Power Plants

Recycling Waste Heat with ORC for Self-consumption of Plant

Novel ORC Couples Subcritical and Supercritical Heat Absorption

Procedures

Optimized Regenerative ORC Enhance Performance of Internal

Combustion Engines

ORC Technology Helps Recover Potentially Huge Amount of Waste Heat

The Role of ORC in Decarbonization Goals

Domestic GHG Emission Reduction Targets of Select Regions/

Countries

World Carbon Footprint Management Market by Vertical (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Energy &

Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,

Residential & Commercial Buildings, and IT & Telecom

ORC System Seeks Role in Waste Heat Recovery Technologies

Global Waste Generation, by Region (in millions of tonnes/year):

2016, 2030, 2050

Percentage of Municipal Solid Waste Burned with Energy Recovery

in Select Countries

Novel Opportunities in Waste to Energy Sector

Uptrend in Geothermal Power Sector Augurs Well

Global Geothermal Energy Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years

2010-2019

Geothermal Power Installed Capacity (in MW) by Country for 2020

Geothermal Capacity Additions (in GW) by Region/Country for

2019, 2020 & 2021

Impact of Geothermal Stations on the Environment

Patent Activity in Geothermal Energy Sector

# of Patent Applications in Advanced Geothermal Market for

2000-2019

Expanding Biomass Sector Offers Opportunities

Biomass CHP as a Percentage of Total CHP Generation in Select

Countries

Issues Linked to ORC and Possible Solutions



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

