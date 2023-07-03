Global Market for Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) to Reach $24.3 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219616/?utm_source=GNW
Employee Resource Groups (ERGS), the largest segment in the global market, is projected to record a 12.1% CAGR and reach US$7.0 Billion by the end of the analysis period. ERGs have come back into popularity in recent years as diversity and equity become more and more important in the workplace. Typical ERGs include networks for women, people of color, LGBTQI+, veterans, those with disabilities and young professionals. Groups based on shared goals often focus on volunteering, mentorship or sustainability. Some of the common benefits that ERGs provide include increasing cultural awareness among staff; increase employee engagement and overall job satisfaction; help employers discover employees with great leadership potential; foster better relationships between new and existing employees; provide professional development opportunities; talent attraction and recruitment; cultivate mentoring; provide cross-functional teamwork; and boost innovation. ERGs also educate employees and lead to higher retention rates.
Revenues in the Recruitment segment worldwide is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period. The market in 2022 was estimated at US$1.3 billion and is projected to reach US$3.0 billion by 2030. Recruitment is one of the major steps to address talent shortage as well as the primary point for building diversity and inclusion in the organization. However, recruitment is also one of the major bottlenecks for building a diverse organization as the recruitment is challenged by biases of the recruiter. Many types of biases can affect the recruitment process and defeat organizational goals of building diversity. Group sentiment is affects recruitment process when one of the panel members is inclined or disinclined towards a candidate owing to peer pressure or other factors. When group thinking is affected by bias, then the recruitment process becomes subjective, leading to lower diversity in the organization.
Training & Development services segment worldwide is projected to reach US$5.8 billion by 2030.
On a regional level, the U.S. market for D&I is estimated at $4.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to grow at a 13.7% CAGR over the analysis period. The market in Europe is projected to reach US$7.3 billion by the year 2030. Asia-Pacific represents a noteworthy high growth market with the potential to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period.
