Global Market for Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) to Reach $24.3 Billion by 2030

Employee Resource Groups (ERGS), the largest segment in the global market, is projected to record a 12.1% CAGR and reach US$7.0 Billion by the end of the analysis period. ERGs have come back into popularity in recent years as diversity and equity become more and more important in the workplace. Typical ERGs include networks for women, people of color, LGBTQI+, veterans, those with disabilities and young professionals. Groups based on shared goals often focus on volunteering, mentorship or sustainability. Some of the common benefits that ERGs provide include increasing cultural awareness among staff; increase employee engagement and overall job satisfaction; help employers discover employees with great leadership potential; foster better relationships between new and existing employees; provide professional development opportunities; talent attraction and recruitment; cultivate mentoring; provide cross-functional teamwork; and boost innovation. ERGs also educate employees and lead to higher retention rates.



Revenues in the Recruitment segment worldwide is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period. The market in 2022 was estimated at US$1.3 billion and is projected to reach US$3.0 billion by 2030. Recruitment is one of the major steps to address talent shortage as well as the primary point for building diversity and inclusion in the organization. However, recruitment is also one of the major bottlenecks for building a diverse organization as the recruitment is challenged by biases of the recruiter. Many types of biases can affect the recruitment process and defeat organizational goals of building diversity. Group sentiment is affects recruitment process when one of the panel members is inclined or disinclined towards a candidate owing to peer pressure or other factors. When group thinking is affected by bias, then the recruitment process becomes subjective, leading to lower diversity in the organization.



Training & Development services segment worldwide is projected to reach US$5.8 billion by 2030.



On a regional level, the U.S. market for D&I is estimated at $4.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to grow at a 13.7% CAGR over the analysis period. The market in Europe is projected to reach US$7.3 billion by the year 2030. Asia-Pacific represents a noteworthy high growth market with the potential to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Diversity & Inclusion, A Prelude

Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace: A Fact Check

Humanity?s Struggle With Diversity. Why is it so Hard to

Achieve Equality?

Percentage Share Breakdown of World Population by Race

It Makes Sense to Look for Cultural Survival & Importance in

the Continued Use of Traditional Languages & Dialects: Global

Number of People Speaking Native Languages as of the Year

2023 (In Million)

The World is Truly a Global Village: Breakdown of Ethnic Groups

As a % of Total Population of Select Countries

Prevailing Corporate Sentiments on Diversity & Inclusion (In %)

Labor Globalization is the New Reality

Globalization Triggers Migration of Skilled Labor to Developed

Countries

Attracting & Retaining Globally Mobile Skilled Migrants is the

New Norm: Immigrant Workers as % of Total Labor Force in

Developed Countries for the Years 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010,

2020, and 2023

The Current State of Diversity in the U.S., A Land of Cultural

Diversity

What Does this Mean for Companies? It Means the Dawn of a New

Era of D&I is Upon the Corporate World

D&I Percentage Score (%) of Major Companies: 2023

Reimagining Workforce Planning to Achieve Competitive Advantage

in the Post-COVID-19 Era

Corporate Roles & Opportunities for Diversity & Inclusion is

Increasing by the Day: % Increase in Diversity & Leadership

Roles & Titles on LinkedIn 2015 Vs 2023

It?s Only the Marginalized Who Appreciate the Value of Business

Diversity: % of White People & People of Color Who Believe

Business Diversity Is Not Crucial for Professional Success

How Diversity, Equity, AND Inclusion Has Been Evolving in

Recent Years

Here?s Evidence that Workplace Diversity Attracts Top Talent: %

of Job Seekers Who Consider Diverse Workforce Before Accepting

Job Offers

Want to Increase Profitability Then Its Time to See How Diverse

Your Workforce Is: Revenue Performance of Companies With High &

Low Diversity Scores

Economic Benefits of Diverse Workforce & Inclusive Work

Environment Are Well Acknowledged Facts

Including ALL in the Fold, Here?s What Companies Do Not Know

A Recap of Challenges Plaguing Successful Implementation of D&I

Programs

Symptoms of a Workplace Lacking D&I

Microaggression, the Often Overlooked Yet Critical Symptom of a

Non-Inclusive Work Environment

What Can Companies to Do to Achieve their D&I Goals?

Implement D&I Best Practices in the Workplace

Acknowledging the Fact that Inclusive Leadership Vital to Success

Role of Manager Training & Bias Awareness in Achieving D&I Goals

Identifying & Addressing D&I Challenges

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Current State of Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Worldwide: A Review

Top Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Trends for 2023 and Beyond

How Diversity and Inclusion Technology Can Bring

Organizational-Level Changes

Diversity Hiring Picks Up as Millennial and Gen Z Job Seekers

Prefer Companies with Workplace Diversity

Global Workforce Composition: % Breakdown of Male Vs Female

Employees as of the Year 2023

Gender Disparity of People in Leadership Role Continues to

Remain: Gender of People in Managerial & CEO Roles in Fortune

500 Companies as of the Year 2023

US Workforce Composition by Generation for Years 2023 & 2026

Racial Discrimination Still Remains Rife in Workplaces

Despite the Fact Diversity is Beneficial for a Company, the

Reality is that Corporate Leaders Remain White & Male:

Representation of Workforce in the U.S. by Role, Gender &

Race as of the Year 2023

US Workforce Composition by Race and Ethnicity: 2023

What is Racial Discrimination?

Racism Remains the Bitter Reality Despite Laws

Slow Progress: Racism Continues to Survive & Thrive

Sexism & Racism: A Tough Combination for Women of Color

Ways to Effectively Deal with Racial Discrimination at Workplaces

Female Empowerment Improves as Evidenced by Increasing Share in

Leadership Roles

Women Representation in Leadership Roles by Industry: 2022

Percentage Share of Women Hired into Leadership by Year: 2016-2022

Top Reasons Why Women Continue to be Under Represented in

Companies & Politics Worldwide

Creating a More LGBTQ Inclusive Workplace?

Composition of LGBTQ Workforce (In %) by Age Group as of the

Year 2023

% of LGBTQ Workforce Who Experience Discrimination in the

Workplace

Important Role of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in Achieving

Diversity in the Workplace

Technology Comes to the Aid of D&I Implementation

Technological Interventions Expedite D&I Initiatives

Advanced Technology Covers Diverse Aspects of D&I Initiatives

AI to Gain Strong Adoption to Facilitate DEI

Using AI to Eliminate Biases

Innovator Diversity Key for Sustainable Innovation - But Is the

System There Yet?

Variegated Teams for Fostering Innovation in Organizations

Special Focus on DEI in the US TV & Film Industry

Hollywood is Far from Adequately Representing Minority Groups

Damaging Impact of ?Gone With The Wind? On Hollywood Racism

Black Representation In The U.S Film Industry: A Special Focus

Overcoming Challenges. Here?s How It Can Be Done

Gender Disparity in Hollywood

What Better Indication of Rampant Sexual Objectification of

Women Than This! Salaries of Hollywood Stars by Age and Gender

(In US$ 000s)

Diverse Films Generate More Revenues! It?s a Fact

What are the Solutions to Encourage & Build Diversity, Equity &

Inclusion in the Movie Industry?



