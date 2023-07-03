Global Industrial Valves Market to Reach $100.4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087324/?utm_source=GNW
Globe Valves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$23.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ball Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Industrial Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.2 Billion by the year 2030.
- AVK Holding A/S
- Baker Hughes Company
- Bray International, Inc.
- Cameron, a Schlumberger company
- CIRCOR International, Inc.
- Crane Co.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Flowserve Corp.
- Ham-Let Group
- IMI Critical Engineering
- ITT Engineered Valves
- KITZ Corp.
- KSB SE & Co. KGaA
- SPX Flow, Inc.
- The Weir Group PLC
- Velan, Inc.
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation
Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global
Economy in 2023 & Beyond
Industrial Activity Witnesses Recovery following Subdued
Performance in 2020
Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global
Growth
Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the
Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %)
for the Years 2019 Through 2024
War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal
Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside
Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global
Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and
2023
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2023
Industrial Manufacturing Hit Hard by the Pandemic: Impact on
Industrial Valves Market
Supply Chain Hiccups Screw Up Global Valves Industry
Competitive Scenario
Industrial Valves: Fragmented Marketplace
Vendors Emphasize Reducing Lead Time
Consolidation Gathers Steam
Industrial Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Leading Players in the Global Control Valves Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Company for 2023E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Industrial Valves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Product Segment Analysis
Globe Valves: Largest Product Segment
Ball Valves Continue to Make Gains
Slowing Demand for Gate Valves
Butterfly Valves to Remain a Major Category
High-Temperature Butterfly Valves
Sustained Demand for Check Valves
Diaphragm Valves Continue to Gain Traction
Plug Valves Emerge as Fastest Growing Category
Safety Valves: Niche Segment
Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market Expansion
An Introduction to Industrial Valves
Benefits and Advantages
Select Industrial Valves and their Characteristics
Major Industrial Valves and Their End-Use Industries
Gate Valve and Butterfly Valve: A Comparison
Parameters Considered for Selection of a Valve
Valve Operations in Industrial Settings
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Trends and Growth Drivers in the Industrial Valves Market
Anticipated Growth in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector to
Rev Up Demand for Industrial Valves
Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Sustains Market
Expansion
Oil & Gas Industry: Largest End-Use Sector
Various Types of Valves Used in the Oil & Gas Industry
Critical Importance of Transmission Processes Extends Robust
Opportunities
Breakdown of Pipeline Miles for Under Construction and Planned
Projects Worldwide (in %): 2023E
Worldwide Planned and Under Construction Pipeline Projects
(2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic
Region
Healthy Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Favors Growth
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2023
Increasing Subsea Activities Augur Well
Global E&P CAPEX for the Period 2015-2022
Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore,
and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2015, 2019 and
2025E
Energy and Power Emerges as A Key End-Use Sector
Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for
the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:
Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Spur Demand
Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector
Total Net Electrical Capacity (in GW) of Nuclear Power Plants
Worldwide for 2005-2021
Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors
Worldwide by Country
Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives
Need for Valves
Strong Prospects in Petroleum Refining Bode Well for Valves Market
Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends
for Valves
Despite Challenging Conditions, Uptake Remains Intact in Iron &
Steel Industry
Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile
Environment
Global Industrial Automation Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
Valves Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,
2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh
Wave of Growth
Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 and 2027
Bright Future Ahead for Plastic Valves
Fluid Power Valves Poised to Post Growth
Water and Gas Valves Seek Opportunities
Industrial Spray Valves Remain Highly Relevant
Ball Valves and Butterfly Valves on Overdrive
Thermostatic Valves Make Gains
Solenoid Valves: Continuous Evolution and Expansion
Technological Innovations & Improvements Sustain Market Momentum
Select Recent Innovations and Advancements
Technology Advancements Spur Progressive Evolution in Product
Design & Efficiency
Rise of IoT Seeks Additional Improvements to Valve Technology
Technology Advancements Strive to Curb Fugitive Emissions
A Note on Novel Trends in Valve Design Across Valve Types
Regulations, Codes and Standards Governing Industrial Valves
Market: An Overview
List of Specifications Considered for International Standards
Accreditation
Issues & Challenges
Dearth of Favorable Governmental Policies and Lack of
Certifications
Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
High Fabrication Costs
Volatile Oil Prices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Industrial Valves Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Industrial Valves by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Globe
Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Globe Valves by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Globe Valves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ball
Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Ball Valves by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Ball Valves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gate
Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Gate Valves by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Gate Valves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Butterfly Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Butterfly Valves by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Butterfly Valves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Check Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Check Valves by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Check Valves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plug
Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Plug Valves by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Plug Valves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diaphragm Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Diaphragm Valves by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Diaphragm Valves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Safety Valves by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Safety Valves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water & Wastewater by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Water & Wastewater by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Water & Wastewater by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulp &
Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Pulp & Paper by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Pulp & Paper by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metals & Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: World Historic Review for Metals & Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: World 16-Year Perspective for Metals & Mining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Industrial Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
The United States: Major Market for Industrial Valves
Surging Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Development Rev
Up Demand
US Crude Transport by Mode (2015, 2020 & 2025): Percentage
Share Breakdown for Pipeline, Railroads, and Others
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Valves by Valve Type - Globe Valves, Ball Valves,
Gate Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Plug Valves,
Diaphragm Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve
Type - Globe Valves, Ball Valves, Gate Valves, Butterfly
Valves, Check Valves, Plug Valves, Diaphragm Valves and Safety
Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by
Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Globe
Valves, Ball Valves, Gate Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check
Valves, Plug Valves, Diaphragm Valves and Safety Valves for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food &
Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power, Pulp & Paper,
Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Industrial Valves by End-Use -
Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater,
Energy & Power, Pulp & Paper, Metals & Mining and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power,
Pulp & Paper, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Industrial Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Canada for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
Pipeline Programs Favor Growth
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Valves by Valve Type - Globe Valves, Ball Valves,
Gate Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Plug Valves,
Diaphragm Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve
Type - Globe Valves, Ball Valves, Gate Valves, Butterfly
Valves, Check Valves, Plug Valves, Diaphragm Valves and Safety
Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by
Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Globe
Valves, Ball Valves, Gate Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check
Valves, Plug Valves, Diaphragm Valves and Safety Valves for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food &
Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power, Pulp & Paper,
Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Valves by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Water &
Wastewater, Energy & Power, Pulp & Paper, Metals & Mining and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power,
Pulp & Paper, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Industrial Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Valves by Valve Type - Globe Valves, Ball Valves,
Gate Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Plug Valves,
Diaphragm Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve
Type - Globe Valves, Ball Valves, Gate Valves, Butterfly
Valves, Check Valves, Plug Valves, Diaphragm Valves and Safety
Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by
Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Globe
Valves, Ball Valves, Gate Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check
Valves, Plug Valves, Diaphragm Valves and Safety Valves for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food &
Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power, Pulp & Paper,
Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Valves by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Water &
Wastewater, Energy & Power, Pulp & Paper, Metals & Mining and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power,
Pulp & Paper, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
China: Major Consumer of Industrial Valves
Infrastructure Investments Favor Market Expansion
Oil & Gas Sector Emerges as New Growth Vertical
Electric Power Industry Propels Overall Demand
Outshining Standard Valves, Automatic Valves Gain Traction
Competitive Scenario
Chinese Industrial Valves Market: A Highly Fragmented Marketplace
Leading Players in the Chinese Control Valves Market: 2022E
Chinese Valve Production Output by Province (in %) for the Year
2022E
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Valves by Valve Type - Globe Valves, Ball Valves,
Gate Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Plug Valves,
Diaphragm Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve
Type - Globe Valves, Ball Valves, Gate Valves, Butterfly
Valves, Check Valves, Plug Valves, Diaphragm Valves and Safety
Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by
Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Globe
Valves, Ball Valves, Gate Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check
Valves, Plug Valves, Diaphragm Valves and Safety Valves for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food &
Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power, Pulp & Paper,
Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Industrial Valves by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Water &
Wastewater, Energy & Power, Pulp & Paper, Metals & Mining and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power,
Pulp & Paper, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Industrial Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Overview
European Valve Industry by Category (2023E): Percentage
Breakdown of Production Value for Industrial Valves and
Building Valves
Emphasis on Oil & Gas Pipeline Networks Augurs Well
Regulatory Compliance to Trigger Growth
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Valves by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Valves by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Valves by Valve Type - Globe Valves, Ball Valves,
Gate Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Plug Valves,
Diaphragm Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve
Type - Globe Valves, Ball Valves, Gate Valves, Butterfly
Valves, Check Valves, Plug Valves, Diaphragm Valves and Safety
Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by
Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Globe
Valves, Ball Valves, Gate Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check
Valves, Plug Valves, Diaphragm Valves and Safety Valves for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Valves by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food &
Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power, Pulp & Paper,
Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Valves by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Water &
Wastewater, Energy & Power, Pulp & Paper, Metals & Mining and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Food & Beverage, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power,
Pulp & Paper, Metals & Mining and Other End-Uses for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Valves by Valve Type - Globe Valves, Ball Valves,
Gate Valves, Butterfly Valves, Check Valves, Plug Valves,
Diaphragm Valves and Safety Valves - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Industrial Valves by Valve
Type - Globe Valves, Ball Valves, Gate Valves, Butterfly
Valves, Check Valves, Plug Valves, Diaphragm Valves and Safety
Valves Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Valves by
Valve Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Globe
Global Industrial Valves Market to Reach $100.4 Billion by 2030
Global Industrial Valves Market to Reach $100.4 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Valves estimated at US$71.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$100.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Lyon, FRANCE
