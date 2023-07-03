Global Industrial Valves Market to Reach $100.4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Valves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087324/?utm_source=GNW

Globe Valves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$23.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ball Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Industrial Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.2 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and the Global Economic Update: War & Inflation

Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global

Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Industrial Activity Witnesses Recovery following Subdued

Performance in 2020

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the

Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %)

for the Years 2019 Through 2024

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal

Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside

Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global

Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and

2023

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2023

Industrial Manufacturing Hit Hard by the Pandemic: Impact on

Industrial Valves Market

Supply Chain Hiccups Screw Up Global Valves Industry

Competitive Scenario

Industrial Valves: Fragmented Marketplace

Vendors Emphasize Reducing Lead Time

Consolidation Gathers Steam

Industrial Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Leading Players in the Global Control Valves Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales by Company for 2023E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Industrial Valves: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Product Segment Analysis

Globe Valves: Largest Product Segment

Ball Valves Continue to Make Gains

Slowing Demand for Gate Valves

Butterfly Valves to Remain a Major Category

High-Temperature Butterfly Valves

Sustained Demand for Check Valves

Diaphragm Valves Continue to Gain Traction

Plug Valves Emerge as Fastest Growing Category

Safety Valves: Niche Segment

Developing Economies Provide Major Impetus to the Market Expansion

An Introduction to Industrial Valves

Benefits and Advantages

Select Industrial Valves and their Characteristics

Major Industrial Valves and Their End-Use Industries

Gate Valve and Butterfly Valve: A Comparison

Parameters Considered for Selection of a Valve

Valve Operations in Industrial Settings

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Trends and Growth Drivers in the Industrial Valves Market

Anticipated Growth in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector to

Rev Up Demand for Industrial Valves

Established Use Case Across Diverse Sectors Sustains Market

Expansion

Oil & Gas Industry: Largest End-Use Sector

Various Types of Valves Used in the Oil & Gas Industry

Critical Importance of Transmission Processes Extends Robust

Opportunities

Breakdown of Pipeline Miles for Under Construction and Planned

Projects Worldwide (in %): 2023E

Worldwide Planned and Under Construction Pipeline Projects

(2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic

Region

Healthy Trajectory in Oil & Gas Sector Favors Growth

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years

2015 through 2023

Increasing Subsea Activities Augur Well

Global E&P CAPEX for the Period 2015-2022

Global Subsea Systems Market in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Breakdown of Global Oil Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore,

and Offshore Deepwater Activity for the Years 2015, 2019 and

2025E

Energy and Power Emerges as A Key End-Use Sector

Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for

the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Spur Demand

Sustained Opportunities in Nuclear Power Sector

Total Net Electrical Capacity (in GW) of Nuclear Power Plants

Worldwide for 2005-2021

Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power Reactors

Worldwide by Country

Water & Wastewater Industry: Infrastructure Development Drives

Need for Valves

Strong Prospects in Petroleum Refining Bode Well for Valves Market

Pulp & Paper Industry: Unique Needs of Mills Set Demand Trends

for Valves

Despite Challenging Conditions, Uptake Remains Intact in Iron &

Steel Industry

Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation Creates Fertile

Environment

Global Industrial Automation Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Valves Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 Environments

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018,

2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh

Wave of Growth

Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 and 2027

Bright Future Ahead for Plastic Valves

Fluid Power Valves Poised to Post Growth

Water and Gas Valves Seek Opportunities

Industrial Spray Valves Remain Highly Relevant

Ball Valves and Butterfly Valves on Overdrive

Thermostatic Valves Make Gains

Solenoid Valves: Continuous Evolution and Expansion

Technological Innovations & Improvements Sustain Market Momentum

Select Recent Innovations and Advancements

Technology Advancements Spur Progressive Evolution in Product

Design & Efficiency

Rise of IoT Seeks Additional Improvements to Valve Technology

Technology Advancements Strive to Curb Fugitive Emissions

A Note on Novel Trends in Valve Design Across Valve Types

Regulations, Codes and Standards Governing Industrial Valves

Market: An Overview

List of Specifications Considered for International Standards

Accreditation

Issues & Challenges

Dearth of Favorable Governmental Policies and Lack of

Certifications

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

High Fabrication Costs

Volatile Oil Prices



