Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market to Reach $79.4 Billion by 2030

Electrical & Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$27.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Engine & Related Parts segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Automotive Parts Remanufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured)

- Andre Niermann

- ATC Drivetrain Inc.

- BORG Automotive A/S

- Cardone Industries, Inc.

- Caterpillar, Inc.

- Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing LLC

- Genuine Parts Company

- Jasper Engines and Transmissions

- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- Standard Motor Products Inc.

- Teamec BVBA

- ZF Friedrichshafen AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing Automotive Industry?s Carbon Footprint & All Consuming

Focus on Circularity Provides the Foundation for the Rise of

Remanufacturing

Recycling & Remanufacturing Closes the Loop on the Circular

Economy

Dedicated Focus Aimed at Continuing to Push Down Auto

Production Emissions Sets the Stage for the Growth of

Remanufactured Automotive Parts: Global CO2 Emissions from

Car Production (In Tons Per Car & Million Tons Per Year) for

the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Competition

Automotive Parts Remanufacturing - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Supply Chain Disruptions Force OEMs to Take a Closer Look at

Remanufacturing

Strong Outlook for Automotive Aftermarket to Benefit Demand for

Remanufactured Parts

Robust Aftermarket Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity

for Remanufactured Replacement Parts: Global Opportunity for

Automotive Aftermarket (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025

and 2027

Aging Vehicle Fleet Drives Opportunities for Remanufactured

Parts in the Aftermarket

With Several Governments Imposing 15 Years as the Retirement

Age for Vehicles, the Growing Age of Vehicles is Poised to

Benefit Demand for Remanufactured Replacements Parts: Average

Age of Cars & Light Trucks in the United States (In Years)

for the Years 1980, 1990, 2000, 2015, 2020 and 2022

Scrappage Policies Are Vital to Ensure Steady Stream of Raw

Materials for Parts Remanufacturing

Stringent Regulations & Developed Scrap Recovery Infrastructure

Makes Europe the Largest Region With the Highest Vehicle Parts

Reuse, Recovery & Recycling Rate: % Breakdown of Recovery &

Recycling Rate of End-of-Life Vehicles in Select Countries

in Europe as of the Year 2022

A Steady Stream of End-Of-Life Vehicles Remains Crucial for

Uninterrupted Remanufacturing Activity: End-of-Life Vehicles

in the Europe Union (In 000 Units) for the Years 2010, 2015,

2018, 2020 & 2022

Myriad Trends Shape Demand Patterns in Component Sub-Markets

Review of Major Challenges to Growth & the Way Forward



