Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030

Cephalosporin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glycopeptide Antibiotics segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Sepsis Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$776.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured)

- Adrenomed AG

- AM-Pharma B.V.

- Asahi Kasei Pharma America

- Endacea, Inc.

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

- GSK Plc

- InflaRx N.V.

- Inotrem SA

- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

- TaiRx, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Sepsis: A Life-Threatening Condition Requiring Urgent Action

Interventions for Managing Sepsis

Treatments that are Commonly Applied for Sepsis

Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Sepsis Therapeutics

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Thriving Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market Oozes Signs of

Robust Health

Cephalosporins Hold a Major Share of the Treatment Market

Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market Receives Pulsating Impetus

from North America, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

Limited Therapeutic Options: A Challenge

Antibiotics and Vasopressors - The Current Standard of Care

Current Categories of Antibacterial Agents for First-line

Sepsis Treatment

Current Anti-bacterial Drugs used in Sepsis

Current Antifungals used for Sepsis

GIAPREZA - The Only FDA Approved Branded Drug for Sepsis Treatment

Promising Treatment for Sepsis

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Sepsis Propels Market Growth

Aging Population: A Key Growth Driver for Sepsis Therapeutics

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

A Market Characterized by High Unmet Medical Needs

Novel Immune-Specific Modes of Action under Focus

Emphasizing on Endothelial Cell Function

HMGB1- A Potential Target for Future Therapies

Hydrocortisone Displays Potential in Septic Shock Treatment

Reduced Levels of Vitamin C Characterize Sepsis Patients

Treatment with Hydrocortisone and Vitamin C Demonstrates

Positive Impact on Mortality Rate

Intravenous Vitamins + Hydrocortisone Therapy Causes Waves in

the Market

Anticancer Drugs - Offering Potential Treatment of Sepsis

New Protein to be Effective for Sepsis

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

AI-Driven Sepsis Screening Approach to Save Lives

Increasing R&D Activity & New Product Launches Spur Market Growth

Purdue Researchers Develop IV Injection for Sepsis

PLK1-mTOR Axis - A Potential Therapeutic for Sepsis

New Nanoparticles - A Revolution in the Development of Clinical

Sepsis Therapy

Strong Pipeline and Increased Research Activity Enables

Increased Awareness of Disease Pathogenesis

Select Sepsis Therapeutics & Treatments under Phase IV Clinical

Trials: As of 2022

Select Sepsis Therapeutics & Treatments under Phase III

Clinical Trials: As of 2022



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

