Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sepsis Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051306/?utm_source=GNW
Cephalosporin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glycopeptide Antibiotics segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Sepsis Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$776.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured)
- Adrenomed AG
- AM-Pharma B.V.
- Asahi Kasei Pharma America
- Endacea, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GSK Plc
- InflaRx N.V.
- Inotrem SA
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company
- TaiRx, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051306/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Sepsis: A Life-Threatening Condition Requiring Urgent Action
Interventions for Managing Sepsis
Treatments that are Commonly Applied for Sepsis
Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
COVID-19 Impact on Sepsis Therapeutics
Competitive Landscape
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Thriving Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market Oozes Signs of
Robust Health
Cephalosporins Hold a Major Share of the Treatment Market
Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market Receives Pulsating Impetus
from North America, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
Limited Therapeutic Options: A Challenge
Antibiotics and Vasopressors - The Current Standard of Care
Current Categories of Antibacterial Agents for First-line
Sepsis Treatment
Current Anti-bacterial Drugs used in Sepsis
Current Antifungals used for Sepsis
GIAPREZA - The Only FDA Approved Branded Drug for Sepsis Treatment
Promising Treatment for Sepsis
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Sepsis Propels Market Growth
Aging Population: A Key Growth Driver for Sepsis Therapeutics
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
A Market Characterized by High Unmet Medical Needs
Novel Immune-Specific Modes of Action under Focus
Emphasizing on Endothelial Cell Function
HMGB1- A Potential Target for Future Therapies
Hydrocortisone Displays Potential in Septic Shock Treatment
Reduced Levels of Vitamin C Characterize Sepsis Patients
Treatment with Hydrocortisone and Vitamin C Demonstrates
Positive Impact on Mortality Rate
Intravenous Vitamins + Hydrocortisone Therapy Causes Waves in
the Market
Anticancer Drugs - Offering Potential Treatment of Sepsis
New Protein to be Effective for Sepsis
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
AI-Driven Sepsis Screening Approach to Save Lives
Increasing R&D Activity & New Product Launches Spur Market Growth
Purdue Researchers Develop IV Injection for Sepsis
PLK1-mTOR Axis - A Potential Therapeutic for Sepsis
New Nanoparticles - A Revolution in the Development of Clinical
Sepsis Therapy
Strong Pipeline and Increased Research Activity Enables
Increased Awareness of Disease Pathogenesis
Select Sepsis Therapeutics & Treatments under Phase IV Clinical
Trials: As of 2022
Select Sepsis Therapeutics & Treatments under Phase III
Clinical Trials: As of 2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Sepsis Therapeutics Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cephalosporin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Cephalosporin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Cephalosporin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glycopeptide Antibiotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Glycopeptide Antibiotics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Glycopeptide
Antibiotics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aminoglycosides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Aminoglycosides by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Aminoglycosides by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Drug Classes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Drug Classes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Drug Classes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Intravenous by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oral
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Oral by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Oral by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sepsis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide
Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug
Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and
Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sepsis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Intravenous and Oral -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by Route
Of Administration - Intravenous and Oral Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Intravenous and Oral for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide
Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and
Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Intravenous
and Oral - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Intravenous and Oral Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Intravenous and Oral for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide
Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug
Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and
Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Intravenous
and Oral - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Intravenous and Oral Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Intravenous and Oral for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide
Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug
Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and
Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Intravenous
and Oral - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Intravenous and Oral Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Intravenous and Oral for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide
Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and
Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Intravenous
and Oral - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Intravenous and Oral Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Intravenous and Oral for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide
Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and
Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Intravenous
and Oral - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Intravenous and Oral Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Intravenous and Oral for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide
Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics
by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and
Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Intravenous
and Oral - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Intravenous and Oral Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics
by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Intravenous and Oral for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide
Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug
Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and
Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Intravenous
and Oral - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Intravenous and Oral Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Intravenous and Oral for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sepsis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide
Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug
Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and
Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sepsis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Intravenous and Oral -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by Route
Of Administration - Intravenous and Oral Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Intravenous and Oral for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide
Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug
Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and
Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Intravenous
and Oral - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Intravenous and Oral Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Intravenous and Oral for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide
Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and
Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Intravenous
and Oral - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Intravenous and Oral Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Intravenous and Oral for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Cephalosporin,
Glycopeptide Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and Other Drug
Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sepsis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide
Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sepsis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -
Intravenous and Oral - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sepsis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Intravenous and Oral
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Intravenous and Oral for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sepsis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Cephalosporin,
Glycopeptide Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and Other Drug
Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics
by Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sepsis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -
Intravenous and Oral - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics
by Route Of Administration - Intravenous and Oral Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis
Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Intravenous and Oral for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide
Antibiotics, Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Drug Class - Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Sepsis
Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Cephalosporin, Glycopeptide Antibiotics,
Aminoglycosides and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Intravenous
and Oral - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051306/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030
Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sepsis Therapeutics estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sepsis Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051306/?utm_source=GNW