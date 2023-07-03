Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market to Reach $59.4 Billion by 2030

Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market to Reach $59.4 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Therapeutic Respiratory Devices estimated at US$45.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Positive Airway Pressure Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$32.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nebulizers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

The Therapeutic Respiratory Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.7 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Airsep Corporation
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Breas Medical
- CareFusion Corporation
- Compumedics Ltd.
- Covidien Plc
- Fisher and Paykel
- GE Healthcare
- Hamilton Medical
- Hill-Rom
- Inogen
- Invacare
- Medtronic
- Mindray
- Philips Healthcare
- ResMed
- Smiths Medical
- Teleflex Incorporated


