Circulatory Support Devices Market Size to Hit US$ 4.321 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the global circulatory support devices market was valued at US$ 2.44 billion and is expected to rise at a revenue CAGR of 6.5% to reach US$ 4.321 billion by 2031.

The global market for circulatory support devices was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Circulatory support systems are man-made devices that may perform various heart functions. These devices vary significantly in indication and design and are most typically used to provide temporary or total support to a failing heart.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/circulatory-support-devices-market/8624

Circulatory Support Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2.44 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 4.321 billion CAGR 6.5% Base Year For Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Global Circulatory Support Devices Market:

In August 2021, The Australian government's Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) funded a new initiative dubbed the Mechanical Heart Frontiers Program, which aims to develop and market a world-first, long-lasting mechanical heart.

In February 2021, CARMAT was granted FDA approval to conduct an Early Feasibility Study (EFS) of their Complete Artificial Heart utilizing BlueSync technology in the United States.

Key Takeaways:

Chronic conditions such as diabetes and thyroid are driving the market revenue share.

The growing number of patients suffering from congestive heart failure is increasing hospitalizations, propelling the market growth.

Technologically advanced features of circulatory support devices, such as the smaller size, are growing product demand.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The driving factor for the circulatory support devices market revenue is the rising prevalence of congestive heart failure, excessive blood pressure, and related diseases. Also, technologically enhanced qualities of circulatory support devices, such as smaller size, which allows them to be implanted with little invasion to give complete ventricular circulation aid and decreased hemolysis by providing an abundant channel for circulation, are boosting the market revenue.

However, the high cost of these devices and lack of awareness are expected to limit market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product Type

Based on product types, the global circulatory support devices market is segmented into ventricular assist devices, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, intra-aortic balloon pumps, and the artificial heart. Due to the rising frequency of cardiac defects in the aging population, the intra-aortic balloon pumps segment accounts for the largest market revenue share, with the high cost of these devices.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the global circulatory support devices market is segmented into hospitals, cardiology centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. Due to patient demand for healthcare services, the ambulatory surgical center's segment accounts for the largest revenue share, reducing the infection rates and recovery period.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global circulatory support devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Because of important market players, the high incidence of cardiovascular illnesses caused by lifestyle problems, a focus on research and development, the launch of technologically sophisticated products, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure, North America accounts for the significant revenue share in the global market.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/circulatory-support-devices-market/8624

Competitive Landscape

The following is a list of the prominent players in the global market for circulatory support devices:

NovaPump GmbH

Jude Medical Inc.

Berlin Heart GmbH

NovaPump GmbH

Jude Medical Inc.

Berlin Heart GmbH

Report Coverage

Growth Plus reports studied the global market for circulatory support devices in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive landscape, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CIRCULATORY SUPPORT DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Ventricular Assist Devices Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD) Biventricular Ventricular Assist Devices (BIVAD) Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD) Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Respiratory Cardiac ECPR Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps Artificial Heart GLOBAL CIRCULATORY SUPPORT DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Cardiology Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

CIRCULATORY SUPPORT DEVICES MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8624

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Combination Antihypertensives Market by Type (ACE Inhibitors with Calcium Channel blocking agents, ACE inhibitors with thiazides), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Hydatid Disease Treatment Market by Drug (Mebendazole, Albendazole), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

High-Grade Neuroendocrine Neoplasms Market by Drug Class (Platinum Coordination Complexes, Somatostatin Analogues), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Postoperative Pain Medication Market by Drug Class (NSAIDS, Opioids), Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Mast Cell Stabilizers Market by Type (Mastocytosis, Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis, and Perennial Allergic Conjunctivitis), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Med Tech: https://growthplusmedtechroundup.com

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020".