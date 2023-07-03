Nxu, Inc. Chief Legal Officer Jordan Christensen Named Finalist for Outstanding Leadership Award at Law 2.0 Conference

MESA, Ariz., July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU) (“Nxu”, “the Company”), a US-operated technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs for use in advanced energy storage systems, megawatt charging stations, and mobility solutions, today announced that Jordan Christensen, Nxu’s Chief Legal Officer (CLO), has been named a finalist for the Law 2.0 Outstanding Leadership Award. The award committee nominates candidates who exhibit legal excellence, decisive leadership, and creative legal thinking. Among other things, Christensen is being considered for this recognition for his involvement in engineering the Company’s unique Nasdaq listing.



“Intentional Simplicity is one of Nxu’s core values,” stated Christensen. “In line with this ethos, Nxu took a creative path public going through a Regulation A offering. This innovative and financially efficient process allowed the company to achieve its public status without the added complexities and expenses of a traditional IPO.” Christensen further emphasized, “At Nxu, our dedication lies in creating energy products from the ground up that will change the way we perceive energy as a commodity. While it's an honor to be considered for this accolade, this award illustrates the value of teamwork and commitment to finding simple, creative solutions throughout the organization.”

Law 2.0 ranks its award candidates on their reputation, achievements and accolades, professional experience, creative thinking, and decisive leadership. Christensen earned a Grade A in all five categories, elevating him to finalist. Christensen will be recognized at the Law 2.0 Conference, one of the biggest in-person events to bring industry experts together to review the latest happenings in the law field and their impact on society. The conference takes place July 10-12, 2023, at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

About Nxu, Inc.

Nxu, Inc. is a vertically integrated technology company leveraging its intellectual property and U.S.-manufactured battery innovations to support e-Mobility and energy storage solutions. Driving the energy future, Nxu is developing an ecosystem of industry leading battery cell and pack technologies, grid level energy storage solutions, charging infrastructure, platform and medium-duty electric mobility solutions, and over-air cloud management – encompassed by Nxu’s seamless subscription-based models. For more information, visit www.nxuenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future areas of focus and expectations for our business. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Nxu’s expectations about its long term growth strategy, future growth trajectory, revenue and operations; Nxu’s technology and alignment with broader trends in the EV market; opportunities presented by electrification; beliefs about the general strength, weakness or health of Nxu’s business; and beliefs about current or future trends in EV battery materials or other markets and the impact of these trends on Nxu’s business. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at www.nxuenergy.com . All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

CONTACT:

Mary Trout

Nxu, Inc.

info@nxuenergy.com