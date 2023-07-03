Global Surgical Gloves Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033047/?utm_source=GNW

Nitrile Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Latex Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Surgical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 132 Featured)

- 3M Company

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- AliMed, Inc.

- Ansell Ltd.

- Abena A/S

- Angiplast Pvt., Ltd.

- ASID BONZ GmbH

- Adenna, Inc.

- Adex Medical, Inc.

- American Healthcare Products, Inc.

- 365 Healthcare

- Barber Healthcare Limited

- Akzenta International SA

- Aurelia Gloves, A Division of Supermax

- AlboLand Srl





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Results in Unabated Shortage of Medical Gloves despite

Capacity Expansions

US Domestic Supply Falls Short to Meet Demand

Unleashing of Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for

Surgical Gloves

Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

Prominent Factors Responsible for Soaring Prices of Gloves

Average Selling Prices (ASP) of Gloves: 2Q2020 to 1Q2021

Price Spree Enjoyed by Gloves to Subside Gradually

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Surgical Gloves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Landscape

Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide by Capacity in Billion

Pieces

Top Glove Corporation?s Glove Product Mix (FY 2021): Breakdown

of Sales Revenue by Product Type

Surgical Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Surgical Gloves: A Prelude

Outlook: Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand

Continues Skewing Upside

Emerging Markets to Drive Opportunities

Global Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Brighter Opportunities

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and

001-2010 (in %)

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Hospital Acquired Infections Offer Notable Boost to Market

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period

2014-2018

Implementation of ’Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth

Opportunities

Rise in Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Volumes Boost Prospects

Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category:

2019

Industry Increasingly Shifts to Powder-Free Gloves Led by

Issues with Powdered Surgical Gloves

Sustainability Emerges as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves

Space

Manufacturers Remain Inclined on Development of Innovative Gloves

Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection

Industry Focuses on New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of

Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for

Surgical Gloves

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Augment Growth Opportunities

Prevalence of Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Increase in Number of Medical Professionals Drive Growth in Market

Focus Grows on Addressing Issues Related to Durability of Gloves



