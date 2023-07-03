Global Surgical Gloves Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033047/?utm_source=GNW
Nitrile Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Latex Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The Surgical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pandemic Results in Unabated Shortage of Medical Gloves despite
Capacity Expansions
US Domestic Supply Falls Short to Meet Demand
Unleashing of Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for
Surgical Gloves
Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
Prominent Factors Responsible for Soaring Prices of Gloves
Average Selling Prices (ASP) of Gloves: 2Q2020 to 1Q2021
Price Spree Enjoyed by Gloves to Subside Gradually
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Surgical Gloves - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Landscape
Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide by Capacity in Billion
Pieces
Top Glove Corporation?s Glove Product Mix (FY 2021): Breakdown
of Sales Revenue by Product Type
Surgical Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2022E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Surgical Gloves: A Prelude
Outlook: Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand
Continues Skewing Upside
Emerging Markets to Drive Opportunities
Global Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Brighter Opportunities
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand
Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2025) and
001-2010 (in %)
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Hospital Acquired Infections Offer Notable Boost to Market
Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period
2014-2018
Implementation of ’Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth
Opportunities
Rise in Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Volumes Boost Prospects
Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category:
2019
Industry Increasingly Shifts to Powder-Free Gloves Led by
Issues with Powdered Surgical Gloves
Sustainability Emerges as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves
Space
Manufacturers Remain Inclined on Development of Innovative Gloves
Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection
Industry Focuses on New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of
Allergic Contact Dermatitis
Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for
Surgical Gloves
Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Augment Growth Opportunities
Prevalence of Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
Increase in Number of Medical Professionals Drive Growth in Market
Focus Grows on Addressing Issues Related to Durability of Gloves
