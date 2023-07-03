Global Surfing Boards Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surfing Boards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033042/?utm_source=GNW

Shortboards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Longboards segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Surfing Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$763.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.0% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured)

- Quiksilver, Inc.

- Gul Watersports Ltd.

- Fox Head, Inc.

- Boardriders, Inc.

- Body Glove International, LLC

- Decathlon France SAS

- Agit Global, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

Surfing Industry Exhibits Adverse Impact Amid Lockdowns and

Travel Restrictions

Surfing Rage Post Lifting of Restrictions Leave Surfing Board

Makers Extremely Busy

YoY% Sales Growth in Surf Hardgoods in the US: Feb 2020, April

2020, June 2020

More Free Time Leads to More Surfing & Amazing Bounty for

Surfing Industry

Surfing Boards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Influencer Market Insights

Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity

Surfing Techniques

Types of Surfing

Surfboards: An Introduction

Types of Surfboards

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

US Leads the Global Surfing Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear

Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers

(in Thousands) for Select Countries

Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers

World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2019

World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2019

Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing

Market

Connected Surfboard

Surf Forecasting Improves Participation

3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing

Drone Technology for Surfing

Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smart phones

Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest

E-foil Technology

New Range of Brigade Surfing Boards with LED Lights Takes

Surfing Experience to New Levels

Radical Surfboard Design Reflects Game-Changing Surfboard

Innovation

Surfboard Material Innovations and New Manufacturing

Technologies to Spur Growth Opportunities

Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option

Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards

Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making

Modular Collapsible Surfboard

Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved

Performance, Convenience & Fun

Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering

of Surfboard

Electric Fin Surfboards

Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction

for Market

Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs

Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market

Widening Applications Beyond Leisure and Adventure

Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding

Sensor-Powered Smart Surfboard Fins for Ocean Warming Monitoring

High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity

Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term

Growth Prospects

Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide

Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses:

Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment

Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to

Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear

Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation

Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports

Fan Development of Surf Parks

Surf Tourism Dynamics Influence Demand for Surf Gear

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In

%) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on

Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by

Country for 2019 Country % of GDP

Surf Tourism in Asian Countries Struggles due to Coronavirus

Pandemic

Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for

Surf Tourism

Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth

Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry

Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques

Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to

Standard Surfboards

Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies

Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction

Adoption of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Surfboards Impedes Market Growth

Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market

Seasonality & Topography

Cost Pressure Increases with Entry of Newcomers

Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base

Impact on Environment

Associated Hazards



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Shortboards by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Shortboards by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Shortboards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Longboards by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Longboards by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Longboards by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Japan,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recreational by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Recreational by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Recreational by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Professional by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Professional by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Professional by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Surfing Boards Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

V Shape Recovery in Sales Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Younger Demography Exhibits Increased Interest in Surfing

Number of Participants in Surfing Activity in the US (2006-

2019) (in ?000s)

Surfing Participation in the US: Percentage Breakdown by Casual

Surfers and Core Surfers for 2019

US Surfing Frequency: Percentage Breakdown of Surfer Population

by Frequency of Surfing

Number of Participants in Surfing Activity in Spring/Summer

2019 and 2020

Surf Parks and Wave Pools Drive Opportunities for Surfing

Equipment & Products ,

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational and

Professional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 40: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: France Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: France Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 46: France 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 53: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Italy Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

Table 59: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surfing

Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: UK Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: UK 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Surfing

Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: UK Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 64: UK 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational and

Professional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 65: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Spain Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Spain Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 71: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Russia Historic Review for Surfing Boards by Product -

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Russia Historic Review for Surfing Boards by End-Use -

Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 76: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recreational and Professional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing Boards by Geographic Region - Australia and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

Geographic Region - Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recreational and Professional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Surfing Boards Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Market Overview

COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Some Growth Opportunities for

Surfing Market

Cheap Foreign Imports Impact Local Surfboard Manufacturing

Surf Apparel Market: Overview

Table 92: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Australia Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Australia Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recreational

and Professional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

India: A Long Coastline and Emerging Surf Tourism: Potential

for Growth

Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards,

Longboards and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing

Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Surfing

Boards by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 101: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and

Professional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surfing

Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Surfing

Boards by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recreational and Professional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Brazil: Growing Popularity of Surfing Bodes Well for Market Growth

Africa

Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing Boards by Product - Shortboards, Longboards and

Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

Product - Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Shortboards, Longboards and Other Products for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surfing Boards by End-Use - Recreational and Professional -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for Surfing Boards by

End-Use - Recreational and Professional Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Surfing Boards

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recreational and Professional for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

