Global Surfing Boards Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030

Shortboards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Longboards segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Surfing Boards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$763.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.0% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured)
- Quiksilver, Inc.
- Gul Watersports Ltd.
- Fox Head, Inc.
- Boardriders, Inc.
- Body Glove International, LLC
- Decathlon France SAS
- Agit Global, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
Surfing Industry Exhibits Adverse Impact Amid Lockdowns and
Travel Restrictions
Surfing Rage Post Lifting of Restrictions Leave Surfing Board
Makers Extremely Busy
YoY% Sales Growth in Surf Hardgoods in the US: Feb 2020, April
2020, June 2020
More Free Time Leads to More Surfing & Amazing Bounty for
Surfing Industry
Surfing Boards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Influencer Market Insights
Surfing: A Popular Sporting & Leisure Activity
Surfing Techniques
Types of Surfing
Surfboards: An Introduction
Types of Surfboards
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
US Leads the Global Surfing Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demographic Factors Influence Sales of Surf Gear
Surfing Participation Worldwide: Number of Surfers
(in Thousands) for Select Countries
Women & Girls: The New Wave of Surfers
World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2019
World Surfing Participation by Gender: 2019
Technology Advancements to Spur Market Opportunities in Surfing
Market
Connected Surfboard
Surf Forecasting Improves Participation
3D Printed Surfboard & VR Surfing
Drone Technology for Surfing
Finding the Perfect Wave Using Smart phones
Hi-tech Surfing Gains Interest
E-foil Technology
New Range of Brigade Surfing Boards with LED Lights Takes
Surfing Experience to New Levels
Radical Surfboard Design Reflects Game-Changing Surfboard
Innovation
Surfboard Material Innovations and New Manufacturing
Technologies to Spur Growth Opportunities
Wooden Surfboards: An Eco-friendly and Sustainable Option
Carbon Technology to Improve Surfboards
Use of Carbon Fiber Waste in Surfboard-Making
Modular Collapsible Surfboard
Hybrid & Uniquely-Shaped Surfboards: A Mix of Improved
Performance, Convenience & Fun
Innovation in Fin Designs Aimed at Improving Control & Steering
of Surfboard
Electric Fin Surfboards
Rising Interest in Surfboard Volume Metrics to Lend Traction
for Market
Aviation Inspires New Surfboard Designs
Battery-driven Surfboard Powers Electric Surfing Market
Widening Applications Beyond Leisure and Adventure
Surfboards Find Use in Snowboarding
Sensor-Powered Smart Surfboard Fins for Ocean Warming Monitoring
High-Performance Surfboards Gain Popularity
Rising Popularity of Adaptive Surfing to Present Long-term
Growth Prospects
Select Notable Adaptive Surfing Organizations Worldwide
Emergence of Surfing Therapy for Treatment of Mental Illnesses:
Potential Growth for Surfing Equipment
Artificial Wave Pools and Surf Parks Bring Surfing to
Landlocked Areas: Potential for Surf Apparel and Gear
Prominent Technologies Used for Artificial Wave Generation
Efforts to Develop Professional Surfing into Arena-based Sports
Fan Development of Surf Parks
Surf Tourism Dynamics Influence Demand for Surf Gear
How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In
%) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on
Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by
Country for 2019 Country % of GDP
Surf Tourism in Asian Countries Struggles due to Coronavirus
Pandemic
Health + Wellness + Surfing: The New Mantra for Success for
Surf Tourism
Luxury Surf Tourism: Potential for Long-term Growth
Sustainable Practices Gain Prominence in Surfing Industry
Eco-Friendly Surfboard Materials & Production Techniques
Algae-based Surfboards Emerge as Sustainable Alternatives to
Standard Surfboards
Media Emerges as a Key Promotional Platform for Surfing Companies
Online Channels Continue to Gain Traction
Adoption of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Surfboards Impedes Market Growth
Key Market Issues Facing Surfing Market
Seasonality & Topography
Cost Pressure Increases with Entry of Newcomers
Alternate Sports & Leisure Activities Cap Consumer Base
Impact on Environment
Associated Hazards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Global Surfing Boards Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Surfing Boards estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
