Global Online Video Platform (OVP) Growth Analysis Report 2023: AI, lans for Interactive and Immersive Content, and International Localization to Play a Key Role

This study surveys the online video platform (OVP) market, which has become an increasingly critical enabler of all digital content.

The study considers OVP providers that support enterprises, brands, and organizations to inject video into their websites, apps, and other online properties and leverage audience data for additional business uses. The OVP acts as a single hub for video conversion to many online video formats, which facilitates video delivery across multiple platforms and devices.

OVPs have transitioned from an infrastructure offering to a value-added service to help companies maximize the value of their content. Previously siloed providers of offerings with video functions are increasingly resembling one another in terms of feature sets.

OVPs are driving value through an expanding suite of embedded functions (handling from ingest to distribution) and increasingly adding or integrating services for monetization, audience engagement, or accessibility.

A wide range of OVPs meets the numerous and various needs of the expanding number and types of content creators and owners. These prospective customers require easy-to-use tools that will enable them to effectively stand up to a media division with only a few resources.

Considering the current fears of recession, and in combination with preexisting angst about diminishing revenue in streaming services, content owners are anxious, and OVP providers are positioning themselves as a solution for content owners to simplify their technology stacks and monetize content more effectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Online Video Platform Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Key Takeaways

2. Scope and Definitions

Scope of Analysis

What are OTT and OVP?

Like Layers of an Onion

OVP in Typical Video Flows

Components versus Services

3. Video and OVP Landscape

Uses of Video: Internal- and External-facing Uses

Overlapping Customer Segments of OVPs

Convergence with Similar Service Providers

Some Key Participants in the OVP Space

OVP Integrations

Business Models

Every Company is Becoming a Video-first Company

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

New Creators Will Change the Relative Size of Market Segments

5. Drivers and Restraints

Pandemic Acceleration of Video Trends

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Future Trends: Convergence of Video Experiences - Live, Real-time, On-demand, Synchronous Broadcasts

Future Trends: Cyclical Flows of Technology

6. Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors

Notable Participants

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI Arms Race

Growth Opportunity 2: Plans for Interactive and Immersive Content

Growth Opportunity 3: International Localization

Growth Opportunity 4: Sustainable Energy Adaptations

