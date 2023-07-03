Global Online Video Platform (OVP) Growth Analysis Report 2023: AI, lans for Interactive and Immersive Content, and International Localization to Play a Key Role

Dublin, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Video Platform Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study surveys the online video platform (OVP) market, which has become an increasingly critical enabler of all digital content.
The study considers OVP providers that support enterprises, brands, and organizations to inject video into their websites, apps, and other online properties and leverage audience data for additional business uses. The OVP acts as a single hub for video conversion to many online video formats, which facilitates video delivery across multiple platforms and devices.
OVPs have transitioned from an infrastructure offering to a value-added service to help companies maximize the value of their content. Previously siloed providers of offerings with video functions are increasingly resembling one another in terms of feature sets.
OVPs are driving value through an expanding suite of embedded functions (handling from ingest to distribution) and increasingly adding or integrating services for monetization, audience engagement, or accessibility.
A wide range of OVPs meets the numerous and various needs of the expanding number and types of content creators and owners. These prospective customers require easy-to-use tools that will enable them to effectively stand up to a media division with only a few resources.
Considering the current fears of recession, and in combination with preexisting angst about diminishing revenue in streaming services, content owners are anxious, and OVP providers are positioning themselves as a solution for content owners to simplify their technology stacks and monetize content more effectively.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Online Video Platform Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Key Takeaways
2. Scope and Definitions
- Scope of Analysis
- What are OTT and OVP?
- Like Layers of an Onion
- OVP in Typical Video Flows
- Components versus Services
3. Video and OVP Landscape
- Uses of Video: Internal- and External-facing Uses
- Overlapping Customer Segments of OVPs
- Convergence with Similar Service Providers
- Some Key Participants in the OVP Space
- OVP Integrations
- Business Models
- Every Company is Becoming a Video-first Company
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- New Creators Will Change the Relative Size of Market Segments
5. Drivers and Restraints
- Pandemic Acceleration of Video Trends
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Future Trends: Convergence of Video Experiences - Live, Real-time, On-demand, Synchronous Broadcasts
- Future Trends: Cyclical Flows of Technology
6. Competitive Environment
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors
- Notable Participants
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI Arms Race
- Growth Opportunity 2: Plans for Interactive and Immersive Content
- Growth Opportunity 3: International Localization
- Growth Opportunity 4: Sustainable Energy Adaptations
